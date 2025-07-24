Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Skateboard (JXA-501)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to accommodate a second rider when using a skateboard," said an inventor, from Canton, Ohio, "so I invented the SKATEBOARD. My design would effectively support the weight of an additional rider, and it could enhance fun for friends or couples."

The patent-pending invention provides a new skateboard that could be used by one or two riders. In doing so, it offers additional support for a second rider. As a result, it helps prevent the deck from sagging, cracking or breaking. It also offers added fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy skateboarding.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-JXA-501, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED