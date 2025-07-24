Twentyeight Health Enters New Phase Of Growth With The Launch Of Its Personalized Care Program, Offering On-Demand Virtual Consultations, Weight Management, And Skincare

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Twentyeight Health's evolution into a comprehensive women's health platform comes at a crucial time for women's health as disparities within the American healthcare system intensify, access to social healthcare programs is jeopardized, and consumer demand for GLP-1 medication and medical-grade skincare continues to increase. Fifty percent of women report skipping or delaying medical care due to cost, access, or negative experiences with providers. At the same time, demand for weight management medication and professional skincare is notably high among women, who represent 65% of all GLP-1 users in the U.S. and 88% of patients at medical spas that offer prescription-strength skincare.

The new Personalized Care Program features three new telehealth services: Get Care Now, Weight Care, and Skin Care.

"This expansion marks a pivotal moment in Twentyeight Health's journey. Since our inception, we've been meeting urgent reproductive and sexual health needs to fill gaps in our healthcare system and become a trusted partner for more than 200,000 women throughout the U.S.," said Bruno Van Tuykom, CEO and co-founder of Twentyeight Health. "By scaling our online offerings to encompass personalized, long-term care, Twentyeight Health is putting our users' real-world needs at the forefront of our growth, ultimately redefining what it means to be a women's healthcare provider."

Twentyeight Health's Personalized Care Program

In alignment with Twentyeight Health's new offerings, the company will expand its provider network to continue increasing access to essential healthcare services throughout the U.S. Twentyeight Health's Personalized Care Program includes:



Get Care Now (a one-time $39.99 service fee) : A simple, discreet way to access rapid treatment for common, time-sensitive health concerns, such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), bacterial vaginosis (BV), and yeast infections, and medication such as emergency contraception and nausea relief for pregnant women. Users do not need an appointment in advance and can receive their prescription in six hours or less.



How it works:





Patients complete a brief online medical questionnaire.





A licensed provider reviews information asynchronously (no live consultation is needed). If eligible, users get a prescription sent to their local pharmacy for pickup.



Weight Care ($69.99 per month): A program designed to support sustainable weight management with high-touch provider guidance from start to finish. Unlike competitors, Twentyeight Health users who embark on their Weight Care journeys receive a personalized treatment plan and on-demand access to licensed providers and nutritionists for follow-up consultations, medication adjustments, and compassionate guidance.



How it works:





Patients complete a robust online medical questionnaire.





A licensed provider reviews information asynchronously or through a live video consultation, depending on patient needs. If eligible, users receive a prescription for an FDA-approved GLP-1 medication, such as Ozempic or Wegovy, which is sent to their local pharmacy for pickup.



Skin Care ($17.99 per month ): A service designed to provide users with personalized treatment for common skin concerns, including acne, anti-aging, dark spots, eczema, rosacea, and Actinic Keratosis, all with the guidance of a licensed provider.



How it works:





Patients complete a brief Skin Care intake form.





A licensed provider reviews information asynchronously (no live consultation is needed). If eligible, users get a prescription sent to their local pharmacy for pickup and a treatment plan tailored to their skincare goals.

Twentyeight Health is launching Weight Care to users in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, and New York first, with plans to expand geographic availability in the coming weeks. Get Care Now and Skin Care are available in all 43 states where the company operates, aside from Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Monthly plans and one-time service fees for Twentyeight Health's Personalized Care Program are not covered by insurance. Depending on a user's insurer, medications prescribed through Get Care Now, Weight Care, and Skin Care may be covered.

To learn more about the company's expanded offerings and geographic availability for each service, visit .

ABOUT TWENTYEIGHT HEALTH

Twentyeight Health is the leading digital-first healthcare provider delivering convenient, affordable, and judgment-free care to all women in 43 states and counting. Through high-quality telemedicine consultations, fast at-home deliveries, and ongoing access to providers for life-changing medical services, including reproductive and sexual health treatment, weight care management, and medical-grade skincare, Twentyeight Health is changing the face of modern women's healthcare. The company accepts almost every commercial insurance and Medicaid plan, offering a reliable additional option to traditional care almost anyone can access. Twentyeight also offers affordable out-of-pocket options.

The company has been named in 2024 Digital Health 100 (DH100) , Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies , Forbes Next 100 , Top 50 in Digital Health by Rock Healt , NYC Digital's 10 Most Innovative Companies with fewer than 100 employees of 2022 , Health 100 , and the Inc. Female Founders 100 .

Learn more at .

