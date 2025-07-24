MSI Is Proud To Be Named One Of Top 60 Companies To Sell For In 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Recognized for their strong infrastructure and supportive culture, the companies on the 2025 60 Best Companies to Sell For list were chosen based on their ability to cultivate environments where sales professionals are empowered to perform at their best and achieve lasting success.

The criteria for scoring included a comprehensive assessment of key areas such as compensation and benefits, incentive structures, hiring and onboarding practices, sales training and enablement, diversity at all levels of the sales organization, and integration of AI technologies.

Supporting over 400,000 jobs worldwide, MSI continues to lead with a people-first philosophy-prioritizing both customer satisfaction and employee success in its mission to make dream surfaces attainable for all.

"We're honored to be recognized by Selling Power as one of the Top 60 Companies to Sell For," said Chris Courneen, Senior Vice President of HR. "At MSI, we're committed to creating a sales culture that empowers our team with industry-leading products, strong support, and growth opportunities. This recognition reflects the passion, innovation, and dedication our team brings to delivering exceptional value to our customers every day."

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for QTM Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

