SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2026 ASCENT 3-ROW SUV

All 2026 Ascent models come standard with EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, including a Wide-Angle Mono Camera and Emergency Stop Assist. Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Automatic Emergency Steering also come standard. DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System is available on Limited, Limited Bronze Edition, Touring, and Onyx Edition Touring trim levels.

The 2026 Subaru Ascent is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine producing 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. The engine is paired with a Lineartronic® CVT with an 8-speed manual mode and paddle shifters. With standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control, and up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity, the Ascent remains one of the most capable vehicles in Subaru's lineup.

The Subaru Ascent stands out as one of the brand's most highly recognized vehicles for its award-winning safety. It has been recognized as a TOP SAFETY PICK by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for eight consecutive years, underscoring Subaru's commitment to safety. The 2025 model also received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the agency's highest available rating.

2026 Subaru Ascent Premium

The 2026 Ascent Premium is the starting point of the lineup and upgrades its position with added convenience features this year. For 2026, it adds enhanced styling cues from last year's discontinued Onyx Edition, including black-finish 18-inch alloy wheels, black side mirrors, and black exterior and interior trim accents. Inside, heated front seats come standard in black StarTex® upholstery with silver contrast stitching. Fog lights are also standard, adding to both comfort and visibility.

Offered in both 7- and 8-passenger configurations, the Ascent Premium offers functionality with thoughtful design. Its features include Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, a Power Rear Gate, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever, rear window privacy glass, front-seat dual climate controls, and rear passenger automatic climate controls. Other conveniences include USB-A and USB-C ports in both rows, raised roof rails, and 19 cupholders throughout the cabin.

The standard Subaru 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system delivers intuitive interior infotainment controls with a high-resolution touchscreen that includes wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility, Bluetooth® hands-free connectivity, HD Radio®, SiriusXM with 360L (4-month free trial) and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free trial). The touchscreen also gives access to vehicle settings, climate controls, and X-MODE® functionality.

Standard Trailer Stability Assist helps keep the vehicle steady while towing by using yaw sensors to detect trailer sway and applying braking to individual wheels as needed to maintain control.

At $40,795 MSRP, the Premium trim is well-suited for families with upgraded materials and generous features.

2026 Subaru Ascent Limited

Positioned above the Premium trim, the 2026 Ascent Limited enhances comfort and functionality with upscale materials and added convenience. Inside, the cabin features leather-trimmed upholstery in either black or ivory with silver stitching. A heated steering wheel, heated second-row outboard seats, 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory, 4-way power front passenger seat, and sunshades for rear-seat passengers add to the 2026 Ascent's comfort throughout the cabin.

Riding on 20-inch machine-finish alloy wheels, the Limited trim features chrome-accented lower door cladding and LED fog lights for a more refined look. Power-folding side mirrors with integrated turn signals and memory functionality are also included.

The Limited trim offers tech upgrades, including a Harman Kardon® premium audio system, integrated Multimedia Navigation System, Surround View Monitor, and Cabin Connect, which projects the driver's voice to rear passengers.

The Ascent Limited offers everyday practicality and enhanced comfort, in 7- or 8-passenger configurations, for $47,885 MSRP.

2026 Subaru Ascent Limited Bronze Edition

The 2026 Ascent Limited Bronze Edition returns with unique styling cues to set it apart from the rest of the lineup. It features bronze-finish 20-inch alloy wheels and bronze accents on the front grille and lower body cladding. Inside, black StarTex® upholstery with bronze contrast stitching creates a cohesive and distinctive look, while the heated leather-wrapped steering wheel is detailed with matching bronze stitching and a bronze center spoke insert.

Built from the 7-passenger Ascent Limited trim and priced at $48,995 MSRP, the Ascent Limited Bronze Edition includes all of the Limited trim level's amenities along with its own unique design.

2026 Subaru Ascent Touring

At the top of the lineup, the Ascent Touring trim level offers premium refinement and the most advanced features in the lineup. New for 2026 is an updated matte-finish woodgrain accent inside the cabin, with Java Brown Nappa leather-trimmed upholstery with silver stitching or Slate Black Nappa leather-trimmed upholstery with black stitching. The Ascent Touring is available exclusively as a 7-passenger model with second-row captain's chairs.

Priced at $51,165 MSRP, the Ascent Touring adds ventilated front seats, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and a smart rearview mirror.

2026 Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition Touring

Priced at $51,995 MSRP, the 2026 Ascent Onyx Edition Touring takes everything from the Touring trim level and adds bold design cues for a more distinctive look. It features 20-inch black-finish alloy wheels, black exterior accents, and exclusive interior upgrades, including black Nappa leather with black stitching and a heated steering wheel accented with green contrast stitching. The Ascent Onyx Edition Touring Available exclusively in a 7-passenger configuration.

The 2026 Subaru Ascent is assembled at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette, Indiana, along with Crosstrek and Forester.