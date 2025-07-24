$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Announces An Investigation Of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO)
Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. The firm is headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and is investigating City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO ) related to its merger with MCME Carell Holdings, LP. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, each outstanding share of City Office common stock will be converted into the right to receive $7.00 per share in cash. Is it a fair deal?
NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE EQUAL. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?
About Monteverde & Associates PC
Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
No one is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at ... or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.
