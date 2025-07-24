Demonstrations Spanning Northern And Southern Borders To Challenge MAGA's“America First” Agenda

SAVE THE DATE – AUG. 16, 2025

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

Communities across North America will host creative demonstrations of solidarity at sites along the length of both the U.S.-Mexico and the U.S.-Canada borders. Artists, faith leaders, elected officials, immigrant rights advocates, environmental defenders, and everyday people committed to peace, friendship, and human dignity. Sponsored by Friends Across Borders .

WHAT:

This Day of International Friendship will feature peaceful, powerful, and coordinated actions at northern and southern border sites across North America. Rooted in shared humanity, the events will present a bold contrast to the divisive“America First” agenda. All events will elevate the values of decency and mutual respect as participants read aloud the FRIENDSHIP PLEDGE .

WHEN:

Saturday, August 16, 2025. Times vary by location.

WHERE:

Multiple coordinated sites at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders will include: International Friendship Park (San Diego/Tijuana); Nogales, Arizona/Nogales, Sonora; Laredo, Texas/Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas; Peace Arch Park (Washington/British Columbia), Niagara Falls (New York/Ontario), Detroit/Windsor. Visit this map for confirmed site locations.

WHY:

In a time of rising division, militarization, harsh tariffs, attacks on immigrants, and fear, Friends Across Borders lifts up a radical yet timeless idea: friendship. We reject the narrative that seeks to turn neighbors into enemies. We affirm dignity and mutual respect across all borders and cultures. We reclaim the power of human connection. Friendship is not weakness; it is strength.

MEDIA RSVP:

Credentialed media can RSVP for on-site access, interviews, and content packages to:

Stacey Doss, APR

Sagon-Phior

...

949-285-2362