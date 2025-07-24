New York, USA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital Biopsy Market Poised for Extraordinary Growth at a CAGR of ~17% by 2032 | DelveInsight

Global demand for digital biopsy is on the rise, fueled by the growing prevalence of cancers such as breast, brain, melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma. The shift toward non-invasive diagnostic approaches, combined with continuous technological progress in digital biopsy systems, is reinforcing this trend. Together, these factors are laying a solid groundwork for consistent market growth, with the digital biopsy sector expected to experience steady and significant expansion between 2025 and 2032.

DelveInsight's Digital Biopsy Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading digital biopsy companies' market shares, challenges, digital biopsy market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market digital biopsy companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Digital Biopsy Market Report



As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global digital biopsy market during the forecast period.

In the technique segment of the digital biopsy market, the radiofrequency imaging category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Notable digital biopsy companies such as DermaSensor, Inc., SciBase, VITA IMAGING, Inc., MetaOptima Technology Inc., VPIX Medical Inc., Mauna Kea Technologies, Skin Analytics, Trafita Medical System, BRAINSPEC, Imaging Biometrics, LLC, Optovibronex, LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., VivaScope GmbH, and several others are currently operating in the digital biopsy market. In May 2025, SciBase Holding AB announced that over 300,000 Nevisense melanoma detection tests had been used worldwide. Nevisense is a digital biopsy device that helps dermatologists assess suspicious moles and evaluate a patient's melanoma risk, enabling more accurate and personalized care at the point of diagnosis.

Digital Biopsy Overview

Digital biopsy is an emerging, non-invasive diagnostic approach that leverages advanced imaging technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze tissue characteristics without the need for physical tissue extraction. Unlike traditional biopsies that require surgical sampling, digital biopsies rely on high-resolution imaging methods such as radiomics, liquid biopsies, and computer vision applied to imaging scans (like MRI or CT). These technologies extract detailed information about tumor morphology, heterogeneity, and molecular features, enabling clinicians to assess disease progression, treatment response, and prognosis with greater precision and reduced patient discomfort.

The integration of machine learning algorithms into digital biopsy platforms enhances their ability to detect subtle changes in tissue architecture and cellular behavior that might be missed by the human eye. This not only improves diagnostic accuracy but also enables real-time monitoring of disease, allowing for more personalized and timely treatment decisions. Digital biopsy holds particular promise in oncology, where repeated tissue sampling is often risky or impractical, and it is increasingly being explored for applications across multiple tumor types, including brain, lung, breast, and prostate cancers. As the technology matures, digital biopsies are expected to complement or even replace conventional biopsies in certain clinical settings.





Digital Biopsy Market Insights

North America is expected to command the largest share of the digital biopsy market in the coming years, driven by multiple key factors. This leadership is mainly due to the increasing cancer burden, the growing preference for non-invasive diagnostic techniques, and a strong emphasis on technological innovation. The region also benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, supportive reimbursement frameworks, and high levels of awareness among healthcare professionals. Furthermore, the market is gaining momentum through frequent product approvals and innovations introduced by major industry players. A notable example is the October 2024 FDA approval of VPIX Medical Inc.'s digital biopsy system, cCeLL-In vivo, which generates digital images of tissue by capturing laser scanning signals through direct contact with the patient's body, enabling precise, real-time brain cancer diagnostics.

Overall, the combination of rising cancer cases, the shift toward less invasive diagnostic approaches, and ongoing product innovation is driving strong demand for digital biopsy solutions in North America, firmly establishing it as the global market leader.

Digital Biopsy Market Dynamics

The digital biopsy market is witnessing rapid evolution, driven by growing demand for non-invasive, accurate, and real-time diagnostic tools . Unlike traditional biopsies, which often require surgical intervention, digital biopsies use advanced imaging and AI technologies to analyze tissue samples or biomarkers virtually. This is especially beneficial in oncology, where early and precise detection of tumors is critical. The rising global burden of cancer, especially breast, prostate, lung, and brain cancers, is fueling the adoption of digital biopsy solutions. Clinicians and healthcare systems are increasingly seeking tools that can reduce diagnostic delays, minimize patient discomfort, and lower healthcare costs.

A key dynamic influencing the market is technological innovation . Companies are investing heavily in integrating AI, machine learning, and next-generation sequencing with digital pathology platforms to enable more accurate and scalable diagnostics. For instance, AI-powered image analysis tools can assist pathologists in identifying cancerous cells with high precision, reducing human error and increasing throughput. The adoption of cloud-based platforms also facilitates remote diagnostics, opening up opportunities in telepathology and cross-border collaboration among experts.

Regulatory support and government initiatives are also shaping the market landscape. Many health authorities are beginning to recognize the potential of digital biopsies and are adapting regulatory frameworks to accommodate these new tools. Reimbursement policies are gradually being revised to include digital diagnostic procedures, encouraging healthcare providers to adopt these systems. Additionally, research institutions and government agencies are increasingly funding pilot projects and clinical trials to validate the efficacy and safety of digital biopsy technologies.

However, despite the promising outlook, the market faces challenges. High initial setup costs, concerns about data security, and limited interoperability between digital pathology systems can hinder widespread adoption. Moreover, in low- and middle-income countries, infrastructure and training gaps can limit the reach of digital biopsy technologies. Addressing these challenges requires strategic collaborations between technology providers, healthcare systems, and policymakers to ensure the inclusive growth of the market.

Looking ahead, the digital biopsy market is poised for sustained expansion from 2025 to 2032, supported by advancements in AI, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and the shift toward value-based healthcare. As stakeholders prioritize early detection, efficient monitoring, and patient-centric care, digital biopsy is expected to become an integral component of modern diagnostic pathways across oncology and other chronic disease domains.

