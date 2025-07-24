Arkangel: Medical AI That Optimizes Bed Turnover By 27% To Reduce Hospital Costs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Arkangel AI boosts hospital bed turnover by 27%, cutting costs with faster decisions, fewer errors, and AI-powered clinical support tools.

In an environment where every additional minute of hospitalization increases costs and where clinical errors directly impact the quality of care, Arkangel AI has established itself as a key solution for optimizing clinical, administrative, and educational processes from a single platform based on artificial intelligence.

This tool has been shown to improve operational efficiency in medium and large hospitals, with proven benefits for doctors, nurses, academics, and administrative areas.

Faster decisions = beds available

In hospital wards, occupancy rates often exceed 85%, leading to bottlenecks and risks of saturation. One of the main factors slowing down bed turnover is the speed at which healthcare professionals make decisions.

With Arkangel AI, doctors can enter a clinical summary or epicrisis of the patient and receive personalized recommendations in seconds, based on comorbidities, institutional protocols, and up-to-date medical evidence. This allows:

. Reduce decision times.

. Increase adherence to clinical protocols.

. Improve the use of hospital beds and resources.

Nursing with greater traceability

Hospital, emergency room, and ICU nursing staff frequently face questions about medication administration, monitoring, and protocol management. Arkangel AI provides clinical checklists tailored by role or unit, which:

. They resolve doubts in real time.

. They reduce medication errors (which affect between 8% and 25% of hospital administrations).

. They improve traceability and regulatory compliance.

. They increase safety in discharges.

Reduction in diagnostic errors

Misclassified diagnoses, repeated tests, and poor coding can cost hospitals thousands per patient. Arkangel AI tackles these issues from day one, generating accurate, evidence-based summaries and recommending appropriate DRG classifications based on real patient data.

By aligning clinical decisions with validated protocols, Arkangel AI helps hospitals:

. Reduce coding errors and billing gaps

. Shorten time to treatment

. Minimize resource waste and duplicated efforts

The result: faster decisions, fewer errors, and higher operational efficiency without compromising care.

More accurate diagnoses

Among its many features, Arkangel AI helps to:

. Suggest diagnoses and treatments based on evidence and current regulations, contextualized to the patient's profile.

. Reduce repetitive errors.

. Optimize clinical and administrative resources from admission to billing.

Validated clinical and operational results

Recent studies compared the performance of physicians who used Arkangel AI with those who used traditional search methods when answering standardized clinical case questions. The findings were compelling:

. Physicians who used Arkangel AI responded in half the time compared to those who did not use it.

. With Arkangel AI, physicians needed 34% fewer searches per case.

. Their answers were better rated in terms of validity, timeliness, and adherence to clinical guidelines (statistical difference p<0.05).

In addition, professionals who used the tool reported that they found it useful, trusted its results, and were willing to integrate it into their daily practice.

