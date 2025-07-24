Automotivetouchup Nears 3 Million Customers After 20 Years Of Precision-Matched Car Paint

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "It all started as a freelance touchup gig over 20 years ago," said the founder of . "We were mixing paint for dealerships to fix chips and scratches on brand-new cars, because the manufacturers hadn't even bottled the touchup paint yet."

Since those early days, the company has grown from a niche paint supplier to a leading online source for DIY auto paint repair and restoration products, shipped direct to customers nationwide. In addition to traditional touchup bottles, AutomotiveTouchup now offers a complete line of aerosol spray cans, paint pens, and even ready-to-spray paint for professionals-all made to order and shipped direct to consumers in the U.S.A.

Serving almost 3 million customers is especially impressive because AutomotiveTouchup serves a very niche market-people who truly care about their cars. While other companies may mass-produce generic paint in a jar, AutomotiveTouchup custom-mixes every single order by hand and provides all the tools needed to complete a pro-style repair at home.

Whether it's a small rock chip or a full panel repaint, people who are passionate about their cars turn to AutomotiveTouchup for high-quality, easy-to-use products that deliver professional-looking results at a fraction of the cost of body shop repairs.

With nearly 3 million customers and counting, the company's success is a testament to its commitment to quality, innovation, and empowering car owners to take repairs into their own hands.

About AutomotiveTouchup

Founded in 2005, AutomotiveTouchup is a leading provider of custom-mixed automotive paint products for consumers and professionals alike. All paints are mixed to order using OEM color formulas to ensure that the color blends into the original factory finish. Based in New Orleans, LA, the company ships its products nationwide. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE AutomotiveTouchup