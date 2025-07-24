Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Piñata For Pets (HOF-679)

Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Piñata For Pets (HOF-679)
PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fun and entertaining way for pets to exercise and enjoy treats," said one of two inventors, from Katy, Texas, "so we invented the PIÑATA FOR PETS. Our design can be enjoyed by pets on special occasions, when home alone, to alleviate boredom, or to encourage physical activity and playtime."
The patent-pending invention provides entertainment for a dog or cat while rewarding them with a treat. In doing so, it could offer mental stimulation. It also encourages the pet to jump and exercise, and it can be used to keep a pet busy when pet parents are working or away. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-HOF-679, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
