123Invent Inventor Develops Protective Cover For Vehicle Mirrors (HOF-820)
PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to protect external vehicle mirrors against ice and snow accumulations when parked outdoors in winter weather," said an inventor, from Katy, Texas, "so I invented the MIRROR COVER. My design ensures mirrors are clean and dry."
The invention provides an effective way to protect vehicle mirrors when parked outside in adverse winter weather conditions. In doing so, it eliminates the need to remove snow and ice from the mirrors. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.
The MIRROR COVER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Lafranz Shawnee at 316-200-0400 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment