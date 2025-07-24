123Invent Inventor Develops Protective Cover For Vehicle Mirrors (HOF-820)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to protect external vehicle mirrors against ice and snow accumulations when parked outdoors in winter weather," said an inventor, from Katy, Texas, "so I invented the MIRROR COVER. My design ensures mirrors are clean and dry."

The invention provides an effective way to protect vehicle mirrors when parked outside in adverse winter weather conditions. In doing so, it eliminates the need to remove snow and ice from the mirrors. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The MIRROR COVER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Lafranz Shawnee at 316-200-0400 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED