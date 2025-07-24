The Board Of Loomis Has Resolved To Repurchase Shares During The Third Quarter 2025

The Board of Directors of Loomis AB has resolved to repurchase shares by virtue of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2025.

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The repurchase may commence on June 28, 2025, end not later than on September 29, 2025, and comprise an amount up to a maximum of SEK 200 million. Repurchase shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm, on one or more occasions, at a price within the prevailing price interval registered at each point in time (being the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price). Payment for repurchased shares shall be made in cash. Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial will administrate the repurchase and based on the trading order given by Loomis, take trading decisions independently of Loomis with regards to the timing of the acquisitions.

Reporting will be made via the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules.

The repurchase is made for the purposes set forth in the general meeting's authorization.

The company's current holding of own shares amounts to 549,953. The total number of shares in Loomis, including the company's own shares, amounts to 68,500,000.

