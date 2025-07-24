Stormrock Founders Announce Nemesis: A Swiss Incubator And AI Saas For E-Commerce Brands
Zug, Switzerland, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stormrock , a Swiss e-commerce group that generated €24 million in revenue in 2024 through its portfolio of high-recurrence consumer brands, is now expanding its impact in the tech and retail space. Its founders, Lucas Nova and Fabien Dumas, have announced the launch of Nemesis: a Swiss-based incubator for high-potential e-commerce brands, along with a proprietary AI-powered SaaS platform built to industrialize the systems and methods behind their growth. The goal: provide other founders access to the operational playbooks and AI agents that turned Stormrock into a category leader.
Fabien Dumas, Co-Founder of Nemesis
Why is this launch strategic?
Nemesis is designed to help founders scale fast and sustainably through:
- A favorable Swiss legal and tax environment Direct access to Stormrock's full operating ecosystem Internal tools, automation frameworks, and AI capabilities Strategic support with minority equity participation (20–30%)
How does their model work?
Nova and Dumas built their method on complete control of the customer lifecycle. Their operational model includes:
- Hyper-personalized user journeys through large-scale A/B testing Automated behavioral segmentation engines An internal AI stack spanning Ads, CRM, Product, CRO, Finance Processes tested across multiple high-growth DTC brands
What does the SaaS include?
The upcoming software platform replicates the systems that powered Stormrock's growth:
- Predictive segmentation algorithms AI-driven CRO optimization modules Autonomous AI agents for Ads, CRM, Product and Finance Collaborative dashboards focused on founder-led decision making
The goal: provide a repeatable, intelligent, and scalable growth system to high-potential founders.
Key Metrics and Data
- €24M in revenue reached in 2024 through Stormrock €60M projected by 2027 30+ brands scaled using the same methodology AI stack deployed across 6 core departments Thousands of ad variants tested each quarter Customer retention rates above industry benchmarks
Official Statements
About
Stormrock is a high-recurrence e-commerce brand launched by Lucas Nova and Fabien Dumas. After reaching €24M in revenue, the founders structured their methods into Nemesis , a Swiss incubator for direct-to-consumer businesses, and a SaaS platform designed to replicate their AI-driven, high-efficiency growth engine at scale.
Lucas Nova Co-Founder of Nemesis
Press inquiries
Stormrock
Fabien Dumas
...
+33 5 32 88 01 45
Waldhof 1, Zug, Switzerland
Legal Disclaimer:
