Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stormrock Founders Announce Nemesis: A Swiss Incubator And AI Saas For E-Commerce Brands


2025-07-24 12:45:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by Stormrock's growth, founders Lucas Nova & Fabien Dumas unveil a tech ecosystem to scale and replicate high-recurrence e-commerce performance

Zug, Switzerland, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stormrock , a Swiss e-commerce group that generated €24 million in revenue in 2024 through its portfolio of high-recurrence consumer brands, is now expanding its impact in the tech and retail space. Its founders, Lucas Nova and Fabien Dumas, have announced the launch of Nemesis: a Swiss-based incubator for high-potential e-commerce brands, along with a proprietary AI-powered SaaS platform built to industrialize the systems and methods behind their growth. The goal: provide other founders access to the operational playbooks and AI agents that turned Stormrock into a category leader.




Fabien Dumas, Co-Founder of Nemesis

Why is this launch strategic?

Nemesis is designed to help founders scale fast and sustainably through:

  • A favorable Swiss legal and tax environment
  • Direct access to Stormrock's full operating ecosystem
  • Internal tools, automation frameworks, and AI capabilities
  • Strategic support with minority equity participation (20–30%)

How does their model work?

Nova and Dumas built their method on complete control of the customer lifecycle. Their operational model includes:

  • Hyper-personalized user journeys through large-scale A/B testing
  • Automated behavioral segmentation engines
  • An internal AI stack spanning Ads, CRM, Product, CRO, Finance
  • Processes tested across multiple high-growth DTC brands

What does the SaaS include?

The upcoming software platform replicates the systems that powered Stormrock's growth:

  • Predictive segmentation algorithms
  • AI-driven CRO optimization modules
  • Autonomous AI agents for Ads, CRM, Product and Finance
  • Collaborative dashboards focused on founder-led decision making

The goal: provide a repeatable, intelligent, and scalable growth system to high-potential founders.

Key Metrics and Data

  • €24M in revenue reached in 2024 through Stormrock
  • €60M projected by 2027
  • 30+ brands scaled using the same methodology
  • AI stack deployed across 6 core departments
  • Thousands of ad variants tested each quarter
  • Customer retention rates above industry benchmarks

Official Statements

About

Stormrock is a high-recurrence e-commerce brand launched by Lucas Nova and Fabien Dumas. After reaching €24M in revenue, the founders structured their methods into Nemesis , a Swiss incubator for direct-to-consumer businesses, and a SaaS platform designed to replicate their AI-driven, high-efficiency growth engine at scale.




Lucas Nova Co-Founder of Nemesis

Press inquiries

Stormrock

Fabien Dumas
...
+33 5 32 88 01 45
Waldhof 1, Zug, Switzerland



MENAFN24072025004107003653ID1109843413

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search