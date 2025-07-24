Essex Brownell Expands Global Footprint With New Facility In Torreón, Mexico

Exterior of new Essex Brownell facility in Torreón

Interior of new Essex Brownell facility in Torreón

Essex Brownell expands North American footprint with first in-country location in Mexico, advancing capabilities and customer support.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Essex Brownell , a leader in material distribution and custom fabrication, is proud to announce its latest strategic expansion: a brand-new 72,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Torreón, Mexico. Set to be fully operational by early 2026, this location will serve as the company's Mexico headquarters and provide faster and local service to customers across Mexico and Latin America. The Torreon expansion follows key facility upgrades in McDonough, GA, and Reno, NV, marking the third major milestone in Essex Brownell's recent growth journey.So why Torreón? For Essex Brownell, the answer was clear: the people“Staying in Torreón was always our top option, because of our employees,” said Becky Hunnicutt, VP of Operations and Customer Service.“We already have an exceptional team in Mexico, and they are the cornerstone on which we're building for this expansion.”The new location will bring Essex Active fabrication and core business operations together under one roof, enhancing efficiency and expanding our ability to deliver customized solutions at scale. The site will feature 1500 square feet of cold room space to safely hold products that require precise temperature control. In addition to housing key inventory like magnet wire, the facility will offer our full range of advanced fabrication capabilities from die cutting and part forming to laminating and tape slitting.As Essex Brownell's first in-country facility in Mexico, the Torreón location represents a pivotal step in our long-term commitment to the region. Built to meet the needs of today's customers, it also lays the groundwork for future expansion, with additional capabilities already planned to support evolving market demands.“Our job is to help our customers be successful. This investment helps us further that goal,” said Jason R. Krauskopf, President of Essex Brownell.“I'm incredibly proud of Becky's leadership on this initiative and grateful to our Torreón teammates, whose dedication has helped make all of this possible."It's all part of our Customer Focused...Performance Driven mission. When customers need more , Essex Brownell builds what's next, and Torreón is just the beginning.___About Essex BrownellEssex Brownell is a leading distributor and custom fabricator of magnet wire, electrical insulation, and industrial materials. With access to over 100,000 SKUs and a network of more than 450 trusted suppliers, Essex Brownell delivers both off-the-shelf products and fully customized solutions to meet complex application needs. Through its Essex Active brand, the company also offers advanced converting and fabrication services, including slitting, laminating, die cutting, kitting, and more. Essex Brownell supports a wide range of markets, including automotive, energy, electronics, aerospace, industrial, and beyond. Learn more at essexbrownell.

