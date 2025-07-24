Telangana Caste Survey A Milestone For Social Justice: Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The caste survey conducted by the Congress government in Telangana is a milestone for social justice in the country, and it will define how the national caste census is done, said Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

He said that the Modi government would not conduct the census in the right way.

“We all know that the Modi government won't do the caste census in the right way. Because they can't tell the people of India the true condition of OBCs, Dalits, Tribals, and even the General category. Their entire idea dies if they tell the truth,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi.

He was speaking after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made a PowerPoint presentation on the caste survey conducted in Telangana before Congress MPs here Thursday evening.

In the presence of Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders, they explained the model and methodology of the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey.

The CM and Deputy CM also briefed the MPs that based on the data of this survey, two Bills were passed to increase the reservation for BCs to 42 per cent in education, employment and local bodies and they were forwarded to the Centre for including them in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution as the total reservation for all sections will exceed 50 percent cap.

The Telangana leaders sought the support of Congress MPs to exert pressure on the Modi government to include 42 per cent BC reservation in the 9th Schedule, as this would

Reiterating his call for breaking 50 per cent reservation barrier, LoP Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of stopping the progress in Telangana.

“Our job is to make sure that every single person in India understands what has happened in Telangana and how the government of India is trying to stop the progress of what is going on in the state. We have said clearly that we are going to break the 50 per cent wall of reservation,” he said.

“The government of Telangana has sent a note to the President of India and said that we want to break the 50 per cent barrier in education, government jobs, and the Panchayati Raj, but the government of India is not allowing it,” he added.

LoP Rahul Gandhi was all praise for Revanth Reddy and other party leaders for conducting the survey in an efficient manner.

“They not only did the caste census but did so exceptionally well and in the right spirit. I can say with certainty that the level of competence they've demonstrated is a milestone for social justice in the country. It will set the standard for a nationwide caste census, regardless of whether the BJP likes it or not,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader admitted that the Congress fell short in addressing and understanding OBC issues, and this created an opportunity for the BJP.

“In my opinion, the Congress party has been on track when it comes to Dalit, Adivasi, and women's issues. However, I feel that we fell short in understanding and addressing OBC issues effectively. We didn't quite grasp the challenges they faced, and we didn't take the actions we could have. I believe this created an opportunity for the BJP, as we weren't responsive enough to the aspirations of OBC communities,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

“I think the Congress party must be responsive to all communities. We need to ensure that every community feels seen and heard, and that we're protecting the interests of all Indians,” he added.

LoP Rahul Gandhi said that today, data defines power.“Through the 1950s to 1970s, if you asked, 'Where does power come from?' They used to answer: countries with oil. Those countries controlled the economic structure. Today, data defines that power,” he said.

The Congress leader said that Telangana has 21st-century socio-economic, political, and financial data in its hands.

“Now, Telangana has the power to target development at a street level. We can target caste, education or health with this data. No other state has the ability to target development the way Telangana can,” said LoP Rahul Gandhi.

LoP Rahul Gandhi stated that Revanth Reddy now has a job to use the data to transform the lives of the people of Telangana.