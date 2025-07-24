LENNAR ANNOUNCES STILLWATER COMMUNITY COMING TO LAKEWOOD RANCH

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Manor collection will offer prospective buyers the chance to select from three floor designs: Princeton, Stanford, and Summerville. The square footage of these designer floor plans ranges from 2,245 to 2,445, featuring three to four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms, and include a three-bay garage.

The Executive collection provides four additional floor plans: Maria, Isabella, Angelina, and Victoria. Homebuyers can select home designs ranging from 1,850 to 2,247 square feet and offering layouts featuring two to three bedrooms and two to three bathrooms.

"Stillwater reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver thoughtfully designed homes in the most desirable locations," said Michelle Tucker, Lennar Division Manager for Southwest Florida's West Charlotte, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties. "With its peaceful, gated setting and proximity to everything Lakewood Ranch has to offer, we're excited to welcome homebuyers to a community that truly blends comfort, style, and convenience."

With Lennar's signature Everything's Included® package, designer-selected finishes come standard-no upgrades needed. Everything's Included® provides desired elements, like energy-efficient features, stylish finishes, and more at no extra cost. To learn more about Stillwater at Lakewood Ranch, call 941-867-9335 or visit the Stillwater website and join the interest list to receive regular updates.

Lakewood Ranch offers numerous shops, restaurants, and unique entertainment activities to elevate residents' experiences. For outdoor enthusiasts, community parks and recreational areas offer miles of scenic trails or sports courts nearby where a friendly and competitive game of pickleball or paddleball can ensue.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up, and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit .

