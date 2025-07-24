Streamers Are The New Market Makers: Trade Memes, Matches, And Madness Live

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street had its moment. Then came DeFi. Now? Streamers are the new market makers.

New York, New York, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 streaming platform Soulbound.TV is turning every livestream into a live market-where fans can trade memes, bet on matches, and speculate on the madness of the moment, with the launch of its native token $SBX , Soulbound.TV is kicking off the next chapter in creator monetization: financialized entertainment.

This isn't passive content consumption. This is real-time, high-stakes, on-chain interaction- where creators don't just perform, they facilitate economic ecosystems.

Every Stream Is a Trading Floor

What began as a streaming platform has evolved into a programmable attention market. Inside a Soulbound.TV stream, you can:



Go long on a creator.



Short a meme.



Bet on which team will win the match.



Fund a bounty for the next gameplay achievement.

Back a trader's call and split the upside.



All in real time. All on-chain. All built for degens, gamers, and creators tired of playing by Web2's rules.

“This is what happens when Robinhood, Twitch, and 4chan have a Web3 baby,” said one early user.

Streamers Are Becoming Protocols

With tools like prediction markets , AI agents , token tipping , and creator bounties , streamers are now more than entertainers-they're programmable economies.

Some creators are already issuing their own tokens. Others are letting fans stake to their decisions in exchange for profit splits. It's trading meets content, speculation meets social, and everyone is a participant.

And unlike Twitch or YouTube, there are no ads , no middlemen , and instant payouts -all powered by the $SBX token.

Pump.fun Brought the Fire. Soulbound.TV Built the Furnace.

Earlier this month, lit the Web3 world on fire with the $PUMP token and a $5.6B valuation. That same viral energy is now flowing into it's being turned into infrastructure that lasts.



100,000+ users



2,000+ streamers



Integrated with AVAX Gaming, Boinkers, Xcohost, and Open Loot

Backed by Animoca Brands



Soulbound.TV isn't bolting Web3 onto video. It's rebuilding livestreaming around economic primitives -and redefining what it means to be a creator, a viewer, and a trader.

The Future of Streaming Is Speculative

Forget passive viewers. The Soulbound.TV audience is betting, backing, funding, and flipping -all while watching the content they love. Whether it's a speedrun, a PvP deathmatch, or a live market call, the line between content and capital no longer exists .

This is StreamFi , and it's not just a trend... It's the next bull cycle.

About Soulbound.TV is the largest Web3 livestreaming platform, offering 80%+ revenue share, instant crypto payouts, and zero ads - with features like prediction markets, token integrations, on-chain bounties, and AI agents, Soulbound.TV empowers creators to monetize like protocols, and gives fans a front-row seat to the future of finance-meets-entertainment.

CONTACT: Casey Grooms marketing(at)soulbound.gg