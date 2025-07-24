Healthcare Superpower Jo Joyner Announces Private Equity-Backed Expansion Into Executive Coaching With The Unhirable MBA

Jo Joyner, Founder of CoreScale and The Unhirable MBATM

CoreScale secures private equity funding and launches The Unhirable MBATM to help seasoned executives build fractional consultancies before leaving corporate.

- Jo JoynerLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CoreScale-formerly Joyner Executive Partners-today announced it has secured growth capital from a large private equity group to accelerate expansion and formally launch its private executive coaching division, The Unhirable MBA TM. Introduced in March 2025, the division gives mid‐career and senior leaders a de‐risked path to build fractional consulting and advisory practices before leaving their corporate roles.Many entrepreneurial origin stories glamorize reckless risk. Founder Jo Joyner built The Unhirable MBATM for a different reality.“I am not an entrepreneur, I am a builder. Founders love to say they had nothing to lose. I had a mortgage, credit, a reputation-and so do my students. We don't jump off cliffs; we build the bridge, then walk across it,” said Joyner.“The Unhirable MBATM packages the exact systems I used so executives can monetize decades of experience without blowing up the stability they've earned.”A Platform StrategyThe private equity investment (amount undisclosed) allows CoreScale to operate as an integrated platform:The Unhirable MBATM – Coaching and implementation for executives who are“over it,” enabling them to launch fractional practices methodically.Future IP – A book series beginning with The Unhirable Business Playbook TM (preselling now at ) and a custom software layer to price services.CoreScale Consulting – Scale and operational advisory guiding businesses toward a three‐to‐five‐year exit horizon.How the Program WorksExecutives begin with a qualification quiz at . Admission is selective: applicants must have a minimum of ten years of leadership experience. Accepted members choose between an Education Track (curriculum, community, strategic playbooks) or an Implementation Track (done‐for‐you buildout of outreach, positioning, and operating infrastructure). Rather than heavy ad spend, the model emphasizes credibility assets, network leverage, and disciplined outbound-matching the risk profile of leaders who“can't afford to lose.” We set executives up to succeed as business builders, not to manufacture online influencers; there is a niche for that, but it isn't us.Since the March soft launch, early cohorts and a growing waitlist have validated demand for a structured alternative to binary“quit or stay” decisions. Participants apply CoreScale's fractional frameworks to secure initial mandates while still employed, then scale capacity with CoreScale's advisory support.Why It MattersCorporate attrition among experienced operators continues to rise as executives seek autonomy without sacrificing income or family stability. The Unhirable MBATM meets that moment by professionalizing the transition: aligning pricing strategy, sales process, delivery systems, and long‐term exit positioning under one umbrella.About CoreScaleCoreScale (formerly Joyner Executive Partners) is a growth consulting platform helping businesses and executives engineer predictable scale and strategic exit readiness. Backed by private equity growth capital, CoreScale delivers advisory services, executive transition programming, and soon proprietary intellectual property.About Jo JoynerJo Joyner is a veteran sales and operations leader who has helped scale Fortune 10 enterprises and high‐growth startups, building and expanding multiple healthcare and professional service ventures. Through CoreScale and The Unhirable MBATM, she equips high‐achieving executives to convert career capital into flexible, asset‐driven businesses.Call to Action: Executives can take the free qualification quiz and access the presale of The Unhirable Business PlaybookTM at .

