LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERVISOR HOLLY J. MITCHELL TO JOIN NAREB PRESIDENT COURTNEY JOHNSON ROSE, BISHOP CRAIG WORSHAM, DR. WENDELL J. DAVIS & OTHERS FOR LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY WEALTH BUILDING DAY
MEDIA ADVISORY FOR LOS ANGELES JULY 26, 2025
People's Independent Church of God in Christ
5856 West Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043
9:30 AM TO 3 PM
Free Workshops, Box Lunches, Youth Activities, Housing Counselors, One-On-One Sessions at Festivities Designed to Help Families Build Intergenerational Wealth
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
-
LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell
Dr. Wendell J. Davis, pastor of New Jericho Baptist Church, author of "Healing a Wounded Leader"
Ewunike Brady, Wells Fargo Head of Home Lending Customer Growth
Telebah Woods, Bank of America Senior Vice President and Strategic Relationships Manager at Bank of America
Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, President of NAREB
Bishop Craig Worsham, of People's Independent Church of God in Christ
Lyric Armstrong – President Consolidated Board of Realtist, Inc.
Lydia Pope NID (former NAREB President)
Sigma Delta Representative
WHAT:
This one-of-a-kind event is designed to showcase real pathways for communities to build generational wealth through real estate ownership, entrepreneurship, and investment strategies. It will provide vital resources for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles fires, with a focus on recovery and rebuilding. This is a consumer-facing event, free and open to the public, with box lunches provided. It will feature dynamic seminars and one-on-one sessions to empower individuals and families with practical steps toward homeownership, property investment, and other wealth-building opportunities. Under the leadership of Dr. President Courtney Johnson Rose, the NAREB Building Wealth Tour has held events in more than 200 cities, helping to build wealth. Activities & Sessions will include:
-
Clergy Roundtable led by David Bowers, Enterprise Community Partners, with Dr. Davis and Ms. Woods
What to do with Big Mama's House?
Investing in Real Estate
ABC's of the Homebuying Process
Black Men Buy Houses
Housing Expo
1-on-1 meetings with a Realtist/Realtor
1-on-1 meeting with an Attorney
1-on-1 meetings with a NID Housing Counselor
1-on-1 meetings with a Wells Fargo loan representative
WHERE :
People's Independent Church of God in Christ
5856 West Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043
WHEN:
Saturday, July 26, 2025
9:30 AM – 3 PM
Media Contact: Michael K. Frisby, [email protected] 202-625-4328
SOURCE NAREB
