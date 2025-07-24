Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Device To Protect Against Gunfire (CTK-1678)


(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new way for a police vehicle or fire truck to provide a protective barrier against gunfire," said an inventor, from Catoosa, Okla., "so I invented LINDSEY'S ANGEL WINGS. My design would help make a safe zone for added protection."

The invention provides an effective way to protect against snipers, gunshots, etc. In doing so, it offers a protective barrier. As a result, it increases safety and peace of mind. The invention features a distinct protective design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for law enforcement, fire departments, swat teams, etc.

LINDSEY'S ANGEL WINGS is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Gregory Lindsey at 918-946-9806 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

