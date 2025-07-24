Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Collar For Dogs (HLW-3033)
PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way to monitor your dog's temperature to prevent them from overheating or freezing when outdoors in extreme temperatures," said one of two inventors, from Plantation, Fla., "so we invented the THERMA COLLAR. Our design offers a unique alternative to standard pet collars by offering a way to monitor their temperature."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a pet collar. In doing so, it would indicate to the owner if the pet was too warm or too cold. As a result, it could increase comfort and safety for the pet. It also provides added peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-HLW-3033, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
