Cloudelligent Ranks #6 Among Top Cloud Managed Service Providers On Channel Futures' 2025 MSP 501 List

DALLAS, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudelligent , a leading Managed Cloud Services provider, is proud to announce that it has been named to Channel Futures' 2025 MSP 501 Cloud MSP of the Year list, ranking #6 out of 501 top-performing managed service providers worldwide.

This prestigious recognition highlights Cloudelligent's commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and AI-powered solutions. By combining deep technical expertise with customer-first innovation, Cloudelligent helps organizations modernize their infrastructure, automate operations, and unlock new business value.

For 18 years, the Channel Futures MSP 501 has ranked the world's top managed service providers through a rigorous, data-driven evaluation. Cloudelligent's debut at #6 in 2025 marks a major milestone which highlights the company's strong recurring revenue, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. The recognition reinforces Cloudelligent's role as a trusted provider of AI-powered, cloud-native services that help organizations transform faster and operate smarter.

"Being named in the MSP 501 Top 10 is an incredible honor and a reflection of the relentless dedication and expertise our team brings every day," said Qasim Akhtar, CEO of Cloudelligent. "As organizations face growing challenges in managing complex cloud environments, rising costs, and talent shortages, our managed services are purpose-built to simplify operations and optimize spending. This enables teams to shift their focus toward innovation and drive business growth."

This recognition reinforces Cloudelligent's position as a trusted leader in managed cloud services. Building on this momentum, the company remains focused on advancing automation, elevating performance, and expanding the depth and value of support it delivers to customers. Learn more about our managed cloud services at .

The Channel Futures MSP 501 is the industry's most comprehensive ranking of managed service providers worldwide. Now in its 18th year, the list honors top-performing MSPs based on key metrics including recurring revenue, profitability, business growth, innovation, and customer success. Learn more at

About Cloudelligent

Cloudelligent is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner offering strategic cloud, Generative AI, DevOps, and Modernization services. With a strong focus on performance, security, and cost optimization, Cloudelligent helps businesses of all sizes unlock the full potential of AWS. To learn more, visit cloudelligent and follow them on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Dwayne Lyle

[email protected]

925-809-5498

SOURCE Cloudelligent

