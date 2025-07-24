The Pleasure Is Ours: Old Fitzgerald Bourbon Ushers In A New Era Of Elevated Hospitality, Partnering With Gail Simmons On Crafting Indelible Guest Experiences

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Old Fitzgerald has long embraced hospitality – from the brand's longtime, iconic "Key to Hospitality" tagline, to the liquid within its bottles that invites one to slow down, savor and share life's simple pleasures.

"To me, hospitality is all about those meaningful little details – the touches that make someone feel truly welcome and cared for, from the moment they walk in, whether you're hosting friends at home or showing them a hidden gem of a cocktail bar. Those details are within reach of any caring host," says Simmons. "Old Fitzgerald has long embodied hospitality as a brand, and in the elegant Bourbon found in its bottles. Its new signature seven-year-old is simply beautiful, with layers of flavor that perfectly lend themselves to everything from straight pours to elevated cocktails."

The Pleasure is Ours: Exceptional Guest Experiences, A Collection

To kick off the partnership, Simmons contributed the keynote to the new digital guide. Written and curated by Eric Twardzik – renowned writer of classic menswear and spirits – and hosted by Old Fitzgerald, the collection spotlights the finest representations of hospitality in select cities across the country. New York, Chicago and Seattle were selected as the inaugural three.

Each location featured within the guide offers its own flavor of hospitality, from old world hotels that tuck guests in alongside crackling fireplaces, to a barbershop with a speakeasy that invites guests to linger a little longer with a complimentary cocktail. Serving as a virtual roadmap to the most welcoming experiences from coast to coast, the curated list shows that no matter where you are, you always feel at home when treated right, while also providing inspiration for unforgettable at-home experiences.

One Bourbon lover and up to three friends will experience top hospitality firsthand through an "Old Fitzgerald Key to Hospitality Sweepstakes ." Starting today through the end of Labor Day weekend, fans can visit Old Fitzgerald on Instagram and tag who they'd want to enjoy the finest of New York hospitality with. The prize includes a travel stipend the winner may use for a weekend stay at a luxury hotel, a personalized list of recommended experiences, and more to create the perfect New York City weekend.

Sip and Stay a While: Cocktails, Crafted by Gail Simmons With Old Fitzgerald

For those looking to elevate their home hosting, Simmons has created two custom cocktail recipes featuring Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, designed to delight and entice the palate with every sip. Perfect for summertime sipping, the Honey Bramble Smash blends muddled blackberries and bright lemon zest with the smooth Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old and a touch of honey for a balanced, refreshing sip. For an elegant toast come winter weather, Gail's Old Brooklyn Spritz will offer a taste of the Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old with vibrant and seasonal blood orange, a hint of sweetness and a touch of champagne for a festive finish.

"Creating hospitality through small, indulgent moments, like sipping a perfectly crafted cocktail, has been core to Old Fitzgerald since its inception in the late 1800s. This is a brand that has stood the test of time, and that is because hospitality – and really good Bourbon – never go out of style," says Leslie Word, Brand Manager of Old Fitzgerald. "Partnering with Gail brings that sense of hospitality beyond the glass, to a new generation of Bourbon drinkers, just as our Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old hits shelves this summer. No matter where you choose to indulge, you are in for a treat."

The new signature Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old embodies a full return of the brand's reputation for best-in-class Bourbon, seen as a gold standard through the mid-1900's. After spending seven years aging under perfect conditions in ideally charred new oak barrels, the resulting liquid has a bright copper color in the bottle, aromas of graham crackers and honey, and tasting notes of fresh bread, brown sugar and cinnamon. Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a favorite cocktail, the Bourbon is meant to be savored and enjoyed. Each 700ml bottle retails for approximately $59.99.

To learn more about the new digital collection, visit href="" rel="nofollow" com/exceptional-guest-expirence . For more information on the brand, visit . Additional photo assets can be found here .

ABOUT OLD FITZGERALD BOURBON

Old Fitzgerald's line of legendary, award-winning wheated Bourbons dates back to the late 1800s. Inspired by John E. Fitzgerald, a treasury agent famous for thieving Whiskey from the barrels in his care. First trademarked in 1884, the brand's Whiskey earned worldwide acclaim, through sales on luxury rail cars, steamships and private clubs. More than a century later in 1999, Heaven Hill acquired, along with the purchase of the Bernheim Distillery, the Old Fitzgerald brand and aging stocks of wheated Bourbon, ushering the brand into the 21st century. Today, Old Fitzgerald is renowned for its signature wheated mashbill and diamond decanters. Its core Whiskeys include the coveted and highly-allocated twice-annual decanter series releases and its newest year-round offering, Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old, which has already been awarded a Gold medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

ABOUT HEAVEN HILL DISTILLERY

Founded in Kentucky by the Shapira family in 1935, Heaven Hill Distillery continues its legacy as one of the foremost American Whiskey producers. Heaven Hill has cultivated the traditions and history of America's Native Spirit with its fierce independence, passionate family ownership, dedication to quality, and thoughtful innovation. Today, Heaven Hill Distillery maintains over 2 million barrels aging in more than 70 warehouses throughout Nelson and Jefferson Counties. It is home to an award-winning collection of American Whiskeys including Elijah Craig Bourbon, Larceny Bourbon, Evan Williams Bourbon, Pikesville Rye Whiskey, Rittenhouse Rye Whisky, Parker's Heritage Collection, and Old Fitzgerald along with its extensive Bottled-in-Bond label collection. Heaven Hill Distillery currently holds the title of 2024 and 2023 Whisky Magazine Distillery of the Year and 2023 World's Best Small Batch Bourbon from the Icons of Whisky, as well as the 2022 Large Spirits Producer of the Year from the Ascot Awards. Heaven Hill Distillery held the title of 2020 Whisky Advocate Whisky of the Year, the second Whisky of the Year for Heaven Hill Distillery in the past four years. In 2019 Heaven Hill Distillery was named San Francisco World Spirits Competition Distillery of the Year, Best in Show Whisky, and previously held the titles of 2018 San Francisco Spirits Word Spirits Competition Best Bourbon, 2016 Whisky Magazine Distillery of the Year. For more information, please visit .

