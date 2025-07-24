The Frederick City Market Announces Relocation Starting August 3, 2025

FREDERICK, Md., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frederick City Market is relocating their weekly farmers and artisans market to 662 N. Market St, Frederick, beginning on August 3, 2025. The market will be held on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through November 23, featuring the same great local vendors and products the community knows and loves-just in a new location. Support local and shop from over 36 vendors. Please see full list on our webpage.

As a staple downtown weekly market since 2011, The Frederick City Market brings fresh local produce, meats, baked goods, and handmade goods to the Downtown Frederick community and beyond. The decision to relocate the market was made thoughtfully, with input from both vendors and customers, to ensure it continues to thrive and remains a valued asset to the community.

"We are excited about our new home at 622 N. Market St," said Rachel Gagne, The Frederick City Market Manager. "Our new location allows us to remain close to our previous location while continuing to serve Downtown Frederick residents and visitors. We are so appreciative of the hard work and support from Shamrock Property Management, Whitesell Home Medical Supply, Odin Crossfit, The Downtown Partnership, and The City of Frederick to make this relocation possible."

The community is invited to come out to support local agriculture and meet the farmers and artisans behind the incredible market offerings while enjoying the vibrant market atmosphere.

Market Information:

The Frederick City Market

Sundays 9am – 1pm

622 N. Market St.

Frederick, MD 21701

For more information and the latest updates, visit and follow them on Facebook (The Frederick City Market) and Instagram (@thefrederickcitymarket).

About: The Frederick City Market serves the community every Sunday from May to November with some of the freshest produce, foods and most unique artisan products and services around. Everything is either farm grown or handmade locally by wonderful vendors.

SOURCE The Frederick City Market

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED