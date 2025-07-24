LAGUNITAS BREWING COMPANY LAUNCHES SEARCH FOR FIRST-EVER 'PARTY LEGEND' TO SAVE AMERICA's PARTY CRISIS

The winner will receive:



A statue in their honor, one sent to the winner, and another installed at The Lagunitas Loft-an iconic party space at their Petaluma Brewery

A trip to Lagunitas' brewery in Petaluma, CA to celebrate and crash one of Lagunitas' legendary parties

A beer named after them , on tap for the party A $5,000 Party Legend Grant to keep the vibes pouring wherever they go

"Lagunitas has always been about more than just brewing great beer-we brew good times and moments to come together with friends and family," said Hannah Dray, Chief Marketing Officer at Lagunitas Brewing Company. "Right now, partying in America is at an all-time low, and we need a Party Legend to help bring it back. The Party Legend search is our way of celebrating the people who bring the party: the ones who gather their crew, celebrate what actually matters, and turn everyday moments into something memorable. It's not about throwing the biggest party; it's about keeping the spirit alive, one cold beer at a time."

To enter, post a video showing why you're the Party Legend America needs by tagging @lagunitasbeer and using #partylegendcontest, or by visiting . Entries open July 24 at 9 a.m. PT and will close on August 7, also known as National IPA Day. As the brewery whose iconic IPA brand forged the way for others, it only makes sense to end the search for America's Party Legend on a day worth celebrating. Let's get this party re-started.

For full terms and entry details updates and details, visit and follow us on Instagram (@lagunitasbeer ).

*As reported by The Atlantic in January 2025. Source: "Throw More Parties ," written by Faith Hill. Published January 12, 2025.

**Conducted by YouGov on behalf of YouGov America. Results were published in January 2024 in the article "How often do Americans attend social occasions? " on yougov.

ABOUT LAGUNITAS BREWING COMPANY

When The Lagunitas Brewing Company started on a kitchen stove in 1993, no one could have imagined that a small Northern California brewery would expand to more than 38 countries and become the #1 selling IPA worldwide. It has developed an iconic line of hop-forward beers throughout its creation of innovative craft brews, including Lagunitas' Flagship IPA, A Little Sumpin' Sumpin', and Maximus. Since its explosion in the craft scene, Lagunitas has expanded its innovative offerings to include non-alcoholic beers like IPNA and Hazy IPNA, and it has also brought the first sparkling hop water, Hoppy Refresher, to market. With a seat at the bar for everyone and a commitment to quality and innovation in craft brewing, Lagunitas is proud to keep the spirit of its roots alive through a continued passion for edgy brewing, fresh music, a strong sense of community, and of course, a deep love of dogs. To learn more about Lagunitas Brewing Company, visit: .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING.

Open only legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 21 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Entry Period starts at 12:01 a.m. PT on 7/24/25 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on 8/7/25. Subject to Official Rules, including all Contest dates, how to enter, judging criteria, prize details, and restrictions, click here . Sponsor: The Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, CA 94954.

SOURCE Lagunitas Brewing Company