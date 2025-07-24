PHARMACISTS MUTUAL WELCOMES FORMER AM BEST PRESIDENT AND CEO MATTHEW MOSHER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During his tenure at AM Best, Mosher led the global credit rating agency through significant advancements in insurance analytics while navigating ever-changing industry regulations. Notably, Mosher led the development and implementation of Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model, which is used to assess the financial strength and capital adequacy of insurance companies. Mosher's knowledge of industry trends and financial risk management standards will provide a valuable perspective as Pharmacists Mutual continues its mission to serve healthcare professionals nationwide.

Pharmacists Mutual announces Matthew Mosher, former President & CEO of AM Best, will join its Board of Directors.

"I am excited and delighted to welcome Matt to Pharmacists Mutual," said Aaron Pearce, CEO of Pharmacists Mutual. "Matt's insights on how our industry can maintain financial stability and innovate to find value and growth combined with his proven leadership at the highest level, aligns perfectly with how our management teams seeks to be inspired in their work by our board every day."

Concerning his joining of the board Matt offered:

"Pharmacists Mutual is an evolving insurance organization deeply committed to serving its insureds in the healthcare community. I could not be more excited to join this board and help guide the organization into its next era of success."

Sue Sutter, Board Chair also added:

"The Pharmacists Mutual board is honored to welcome Matt as our newest director. His history of success as an industry leader is without question, and we look forward to working with him as we strive in our mission of caring for those who care for us in our communities."

Mosher's appointment reflects Pharmacists Mutual's dedication to strong governance, industry-leading insurance solutions, and long-term value. Mosher joins an experienced board dedicated to protecting and advancing the interests of policyholders across the pharmacy, dental, veterinary, and other allied healthcare industries.

About Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company:

Pharmacist Mutual Insurance Company is headquartered in Algona, Iowa. The company provides specialized insurance products through its underwriting companies and in partnership with independent agencies around the United States. Founded in 1909, the group continues to be a leading provider of commercial lines property and casualty products for independently owned and operated pharmacies in the United States. The insurance company subsidiaries of Pharmacists Mutual are rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best.

