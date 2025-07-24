Dkbinnovative Appoints Peter Bertran As Chief Client Officer

FRISCO, Texas, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DKBinnovative, a leading managed IT and cybersecurity firm based in Texas, proudly announces the appointment of Peter Bertran as Chief Client Officer (CCO). With over a decade of leadership in IT operations, service delivery, and infrastructure management, Bertran brings a wealth of experience and a client-centric mindset to the executive team.

Bertran joined DKBinnovative in April 2025 as Vice President of Client Services and has quickly demonstrated his ability to drive meaningful impact across the organization. As CCO, he will be responsible for deepening client relationships, enhancing service delivery standards, and aligning operational strategies with client success outcomes.

"Peter's leadership style embodies everything we value at DKB - strategic thinking, disciplined execution, and a relentless commitment to client success," said Mike Walsh, COO of DKBinnovative. "His passion for service excellence and operational rigor makes him the right leader to elevate further the experience we deliver to our clients."

Prior to joining DKBinnovative, Bertran served as Vice President of Technology, where he led multi-site IT operations and infrastructure strategy for nearly a decade. His background also includes strategic roles where he provided fractional CIO services and managed enterprise-scale IT implementations. A former paramedic, Bertran brings a calm-under-pressure approach that translates well into leading technical teams through complex challenges.

Bertran is known for building collaborative, high-performing teams and leveraging data-driven KPIs to improve performance and client satisfaction. He believes in transparent communication and proactive service - values that align tightly with DKBinnovative's core principles.

"As CCO, I'm excited to strengthen our partnerships by focusing on what matters most - clarity, strategic value, and results," said Bertran. "DKB's commitment to integrity and innovation is unmatched, and I'm honored to help lead our next chapter of growth."

This strategic appointment reflects DKBinnovative's continued investment in client experience as a differentiator in the MSP and cybersecurity space. With Bertran at the helm of client operations, the company reinforces its mission to deliver secure, reliable, and forward-thinking IT solutions to growing businesses.

SOURCE DKBinnovative

