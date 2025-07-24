Google Cloud Announced As A Key Technology Partner For Odoo Connect 2025 In San Francisco

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 100 exciting talks are free for the Bay Area tech community to attend

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odoo , the leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) open-source business management software, announced Google Cloud as a key technology partner for Odoo Connect 2025, taking place September 4–5 at Pier 27 on the Embarcadero in San Francisco. Google Cloud joins other partners including Avalara and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

“Google Cloud's sponsorship is a testament to the growing momentum behind Odoo and the value of open-source solutions in today's business landscape,” said Wilfried Juncker, Managing Director of Americas at Odoo.“We're excited to welcome the Bay Area tech community to join a broader conversation on how technology can better serve businesses of all sizes.”

Attendees can expect more than 100 talks led by Odoo experts, partners, and community members, covering a wide spectrum of topics from AI and automation to operations, marketing, and finance. The event will also feature over 40 exhibitors, creating space for collaboration, discovery, and meaningful networking. For those looking to deepen their skills, SmartClasses offer immersive, hands-on training with direct guidance from Odoo experts.

The event will also showcase real-world case studies that highlight Odoo's impact. For instance, Bay Alarm Medical, a medical alert company, integrated all functions including accounting, reporting, eCommerce, billing and payments, into Odoo to provide a complete and transparent view of all ongoing business processes. With Odoo as a central platform, Bay Alarm transformed its internal operations, improving visibility and efficiency to better serve customers, support informed decision-making, and position the company for long-term growth.

Premium ticket holders will have access to exclusive benefits, including a private networking lounge, an invite-only dinner, and an after-party featuring a DJ and live band.

About Odoo

Since its creation in 2002, Odoo has emerged as among the fastest growing integrated business solutions providers with more than 15 million users worldwide. With its range of integrated, scalable and functional applications, Odoo offers a comprehensive, modular suite that meets the specific needs of every business, making it a suitable solution for organizations of all sizes and sectors, from start-ups to large corporations.

Odoo employs more than 6,000 people worldwide, and has built a partner network of over 8,000 organizations. Headquartered in Belgium, Odoo serves a global community of 13 million users. For more information, visit .

