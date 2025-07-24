Edf: 2025 Half-Year Results - Operational Performance In Line With Expectations - Positive Cash Flow In A Context Of Falling Market Prices And Rising Investments Net Financial Debt Reduced
|(in millions of euros)
|H1 2024
|H1 2025
|Organic change
|France - Generation and supply
|10,311
|7,327
|-28.9%
|France - Regulated activities
|2,822
|4,112
|45.7%
|EDF power solutions(9)
|1,037
|611
|-38.0%
|Dalkia
|230
|249
|8.3%
|Industry and services(10)
|101
|86
|22.8%
|United Kingdom
|1,989
|1,334
|-33.1%
|Italy
|993
|743
|-23.9%
|Others
|1,205
|1,008
|-16.3%
|Group total
|18,688
|15,470
|-16.8%
Segment sales are presented below before elimination of inter-segment operations.
- France - Generation and supply
|
(in millions of euros)
|H1 2024
|H1 2025
|Organic change
|Sales
|26,244
|22,216
|-15.3%
|EBITDA
|10,311
|7,327
|-28.9%
EBITDA is down because of lower selling prices (estimated impact of -€2.7 bn). For the regulated sales tariffs, apart from the ARENH price of €42/MWh, this is explained by an adjusted 2-year average forward market price of €103/MWh vs. €192/MWh for 2024, and a ARENH cropping price of €74/MWh in 2025 vs. €102/MWh in 2024.
The level of hydropower output after the exceptional year in 2024 also contributed to the decline in EBITDA (-€0.6 bn); this effect was partly offset by a rise in nuclear power output (+€0.2 bn).
- France - Regulated activities ( 11 )
|
(in millions of euros)
|H1 2024
|H1 2025
|Organic change
|Sales
|10,467
|11,398
|8.9%
|EBITDA
|2,822
|4,112
|45.7%
|Including: Enedis
|2,311
|3,559
|54.0%
The increase in EBITDA is principally explained by a positive price effect estimated at €1.2 bn, due to changes in the TURPE network access tariff(12) (€0.9 bn) and energy purchases to cover network losses made at lower market prices than in H1 2024 (€0.4 bn).
- EDF power solutions
|
(in millions of euros)
|H1 2024
|H1 2025
|Organic change
|Sales
|3,317
|2,670
|-17.8%
|EBITDA
|1,037
|611
|-38.0%
|Including EBITDA for: EDF Renewables
|574
|380
|-30.1%
|Belgium
|352
|258
|-26.7%
|Brazil
|104
|-15
|N/A
The lower EBITDA for EDF Renewables (13) is primarily explained by portfolio rotation, particularly the 2024 significant transactions on wind and solar farms in the United States and Brazil. However, generation volumes were up by 4.5% thanks to newly-commissioned facilities, despite less favourable wind conditions in Europe.
In Belgium , the downturn in EBITDA was essentially driven by a lower level of generation output and falling market prices.
EBITDA for Brazil decreased due to the end of the Power Purchase Agreement attached to the EDF Norte Fluminense plant in December 2024, and the low number of hours of operation by that plant.
- Dalkia
|
(in millions of euros)
|H1 2024
|H1 2025
|Organic change
|Sales
|2,943
|3,077
|4.4%
|EBITDA
|230
|249
|8.3%
The rise in EBITDA for Dalkia was driven by the sales teams' performance in the energy efficiency and decarbonisation services in France and internationally, particularly concerning heat networks and industry. This rise compensated for the expected lower level of business at certain co-generation plants.
- Industry and services
|
(in millions of euros)
|H1 2024
|H1 2025
|Organic change
|Sales
|2,191
|2,925
|14.1%
|EBITDA
|101
|86
|22.8% ( 14 )
|EBITDA for Framatome
|326
|331
|-1.8%
|Framatome's contribution to EDF group EBITDA
|101
|135
|22.8%
The contracts signed for the Sizewell C project in the United Kingdom, and a higher level of Installed Base and Instrumentation and Control business in the United States, explain the higher EBITDA for Framatome. Order intake stood at approximately €3.2 bn at 30 June 2025.
Framatome acquired Velan SAS and Segault during H1 2025, reinforcing its expertise in high-performance nuclear valves.
EBITDA for Arabelle Solutions was -€49 M after its integration into the Group.
- United Kingdom
|
(in millions of euros)
|H1 2024
|H1 2025
|Organic change
|Sales
|9,048
|8,646
|-5.2%
|EBITDA
|1,989
|1,334
|-33.1%
The main explanation for the decrease in EBITDA is the impact of lower market prices on realised nuclear prices. The nuclear fleet turned in a strong performance, generating a limited downturn considering the unplanned outages at Heysham 1 and Hartlepool in 2024 and the busier maintenance programme in 2025. Also, sales activities in all the segments are facing stiffer competition in a context of lower market price volatility.
- Italy
|
(in millions of euros)
|H1 2024
|H1 2025
|Organic change
|Sales
|7,168
|9,316
|30.2%
|EBITDA
|993
|743
|-23.9%
The decrease in EBITDA, in the gas business, is mainly explained by diminishing margins on some procurement contracts, and fewer opportunities for optimisation.
In the electricity business, lower renewable output after the exceptionally good hydraulicity conditions of 2024 was partly compensated by an increase in thermal generation.
In the sales businesses, margins were down.
- Others
|
(in millions of euros)
|H1 2024
|H1 2025
|Organic change
|Sales
|2,736
|3,137
|14.6%
|EBITDA
|1,205
|1,008
|-16.3%
|Including EBITDA for: - gas activities
|278
|407
|46.4%
|- EDF Trading
|885
|569
|-35.7%
The increase in EBITDA for the gas activities is explained by optimisation of positions taken in the contract with the Dunkirk terminal, despite falling margins in gas storage activities.
EDF Trading 's performance remained steady despite the lower EBITDA, in an uncertain market environment with erratic volatility and a substantial downturn in prices.
Extract from the consolidated financial statements
Consolidated income statement
|(in millions of euros)
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Sales
|59,436
|60,200
|Fuel and energy purchases
|(30,361)
|(27,857)
|Other external purchases(1)
|(4,897)
|(4,701)
|Personnel expenses
|(8,890)
|(8,360)
|Taxes other than income taxes
|(2,632)
|(3,062)
|Other operating income and expenses
|2,814
|2,468
|Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
|15,470
|18,688
|Net changes in fair value on energy and commodity derivatives, excluding trading activities
|(144)
|696
|Net depreciation and amortisation
|(6,059)
|(5,772)
|(Impairment)/reversals
|(185)
|(276)
|Other income and expenses
|(120)
|(3,690)
|Operating profit
|8,962
|9,646
|Cost of gross financial indebtedness
|(1,598)
|(2,026)
|Discount effect
|(1,465)
|(1,288)
|Other financial income and expenses
|1,810
|3,301
|Financial result
|(1,253)
|(13)
|Income before taxes of consolidated companies
|7,709
|9,633
|Income taxes
|(2,304)
|(2,466)
|Share in net income of associates and joint ventures
|252
|178
|Net income of discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Consolidated net income
|5,657
|7,345
|EDF net income
|5,475
|7,039
|EDF net income - continuing operations
|5,475
|7,039
|EDF net income - discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|182
|306
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - continuing operations
|182
|306
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - discontinued operations
|-
|-
(1) Other external expenses are reported net of capitalised production.
Consolidated balance sheet
| Assets
(in millions of euros)
|30/06/2025
|31/12/2024
|Goodwill
|7,057
|7,108
|Other intangible assets
|13,381
|12,567
|Property, plant and equipment used in generation and other tangible assets owned by the Group, including right-of-use assets
|110,718
|108,100
|Property, plant and equipment operated under French public electricity distribution concessions
|69,962
|68,663
|Property, plant and equipment operated under concessions other than French public electricity distribution concessions
|6,607
|6,616
|Investments in associates and joint ventures
|9,405
|10,167
|Non-current financial assets
|55,189
|55,951
|Other non-current receivables
|2,187
|1,979
|Deferred tax assets
|3,311
|4,553
|Non-current assets
|277,817
|275,704
|Inventories
|18,341
|19,248
|Trade receivables
|19,438
|24,139
|Current financial assets
|34,434
|26,739
|Current tax assets
|610
|834
|Other current receivables
|9,671
|10,355
|Cash and cash equivalents
|10,728
|7,597
|Current assets
|93,222
|88,912
|Assets held for sale
|88
|589
|Total assets
|371,127
|365,205
|
Equity and liabilities
(in millions of euros)
|Capital
|2,084
|2,084
|EDF net income and consolidated reserves
|63,863
|60,771
|Equity (EDF share)
|65,947
|62,855
|Equity (non-controlling interests)
|10,896
|11,029
|Total equity
|76,843
|73,884
|Provisions related to nuclear generation - back-end of the nuclear cycle, plant decommissioning and last cores
|67,471
|68,829
|Provisions for employee benefits
|16,334
|17,284
|Other provisions
|6,243
|6,022
|Non-current provisions
|90,048
|92,135
|Special French public electricity distribution concession liabilities
|50,899
|50,603
|Non-current financial liabilities
|77,674
|71,096
|Other non-current liabilities
|5,621
|6,039
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,567
|1,070
|Non-current liabilities
|225,809
|220,943
|Current provisions
|7,523
|6,920
|Trade payables
|17,389
|19,466
|Current financial liabilities
|19,224
|18,888
|Current tax liabilities
|356
|351
|Other current liabilities
|23,956
|24,631
|Current liabilities
|69,448
|70,256
|Liabilities related to assets held for sale
|27
|122
|Total equity and liabilities
|371,127
|365,205
|Consolidated cash flow statement (in millions of euros)
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Operating activities:
|Consolidated net income
|5,657
|7,345
|Net income from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net income from continuing operations
|5,657
|7,345
|Impairment/(reversals)
|185
|276
|Accumulated depreciation and amortisation, provisions and changes in fair value
|7,792
|6,707
|Financial income and expenses
|392
|759
|Dividends received from associates and joint ventures
|414
|83
|Capital gains/losses
|(48)
|184
|Income taxes
|2,304
|2,466
|Share in net income of associates and joint ventures
|(252)
|(178)
|Change in working capital
|2,944
|(706)
|Net cash flow from operations
|19,388
|16,936
|Net financial expenses disburse(1)
|(964)
|(1,171)
|Income taxes paid
|(817)
|(2,094)
|Net cash flow from continuing operating activities
|17,607
|13,671
|Net cash flow from operating activities relating to discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net cash flow from operating activities
|17,607
|13,671
|Investing activities:
|Acquisitions of equity investments, net of cash acquired
|(143)
|(503)
|Disposals of equity investments, net of cash transferred
|876
|109
|Investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment(2)
|(12,021)
|(11,421)
|Net proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
|131
|66
|Changes in financial assets
|(9,346)
|(1,577)
|Net cash flow from continuing investing activities
|(20,503)
|(13,326)
|Net cash flow from investing activities relating to discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net cash flow from investing activities
|(20,503)
|(13,326)
|Financing activities:
|Transactions with non-controlling interests(3)
|66
|991
|Dividends paid by parent company
|(2,000)
|-
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|(279)
|(429)
|Cash flow with shareholders
|(2,213)
|562
|Issuance of borrowings
|12,534
|13,777
|Repayments of borrowings
|(3,740)
|(16,144)
|Issuance of perpetual subordinated bonds
|(212)
|(307)
|Funding contributions received for assets operated under concessions & investment subsidies
|155
|192
|Other cash flows from financing activities
|8,737
|(2,482)
|Net cash flows from continuing financing activities
|6,524
|(1,920)
|Net cash flow from financing activities relating to discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net cash flow from financing activities
|6,524
|(1,920)
|Cash flows from continuing operations
|3,628
|(1,575)
|Cash flows from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|3,628
|(1,575)
|Cash and cash equivalents – opening balance
|7,597
|10,775
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|3,628
|(1,575)
|Currency fluctuations
|(461)
|97
|Other non-monetary changes
|(36)
|(59)
|Cash and cash equivalents – closing balance
|10,728
|9,238
(1) At 30/06/2025, financial income on cash & cash equivalents, previously presented on a separate line detailing cash and cash equivalents, is reclassified and included in Net financial expenses disbursed in the amount of €184 M (€156 M at 30/06/2024). The 2024 comparative figures have been restated accordingly.
(2) Investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment comprise -€10,085 M of acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (-€9,663 M in 2024),
-€1,145 M of acquisitions of intangible assets (-€1,151 M in 2024) and -€790 M change in payables to suppliers of fixed assets (-€606 M in 2024).
(3) In 2024, these transactions included a €1,086 M capital injection by the UK government into the Sizewell C project and the purchase of Assystem's minority interests in Framatome for -€205 M.
(4) Including -€1,250 M for redemption of perpetual subordinated bonds at 30/06/2025 (this repayment had no equivalent in the first half of H1 2024).
Main press releases since announcement of the 2024 annual results
Governance
- EDF group governance changes (PR of 08/07/2025) Appointment of Nathalie Pivet as Group Executive Director in charge of the Performance, Impact, Investment and Finance Division on an interim basis (PR of 06/06/2025) Appointment of Bernard Fontana as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF (PR of 07/05/2025)
Nuclear
- EDF confirms its investment in Sizewell C project in the UK (PR of 22/07/2025) EDF announces the principle of investment in Sizewell C project with a view to the final investment decision (PR of 08/07/2025) Creation of the Fonds France Nucléaire 2 investment fund for the French nuclear industry (PR of 13/05/2025) Framatome and Sizewell C sign agreement for conventional field instrumentation (PR of 16/04/2025)
Renewables
- EDF Renewables and EDF's International Division combine to form EDF power solutions (PR of 17/06/2025) Provence Grand Large: Full Commissioning of the first French floating offshore wind farm (PR of 05/06/2025) EDF participates in the development of a hydroelectric project in Madagascar (PR of 23/04/2025)
Customers
- Kem One and EDF Sign a Memorandum of Understanding for a 10-Year Electricity Supply Contract (PR of 17/07/2025) Arkema and EDF Sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Electricity Supply (PR of 10/07/2025) EDF and the Marcegaglia Group Sign a Letter of Intent for a Long-Term Electricity Supply Contract for the Future Fos-sur-Mer Site (PR of 24/06/2025) Aluminium Dunkerque and EDF Sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Electricity Supply (PR of 15/05/2025) EDF launches call for expressions of interest for Nuclear Production Allocation Contracts (CAPN) (PR of 06/03/2025) EDF launches calls for expressions of interest for new data centers in France (PR of 03/03/2025)
Financing
- EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of ¥75.8 billion (PR of 03/07/2024) EDF announces the signature of an agreement with Apollo for the issue of up to £4.5 billion of unlisted bonds (PR of 20/06/2024) EDF announces the success of its senior green multi tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of 2.25 billion euros (PR of 30/04/2024)
Others
- Edison finalises the sale of its 50% stake in Elpedison (PR of 15/07/2025) EDF decides to definitively shutdown the Cordemais thermal power plant and confirms plans to launch a new industrial activity on the site (PR of 28/05/2025)
About EDF
The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a 94%-decarbonised output of 520TWh in2024, carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh, and a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.
(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts.
This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell or buy instruments, any part of the company or assets described, or any other interest in the US or any other country. This document contains forward-looking statements and information. While EDF believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, these assumptions are intrinsically uncertain, with inherent risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of EDF. As a result, EDF cannot guarantee that these assumptions will materialise. Future events and actual financial and other results may differ materially from the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, differences in the potential timing and completion of the transactions they describe. Risks and uncertainties (notably linked to the economic, financial, competition, regulatory and climate situation) may include changes in economic and business trends, regulations, and factors described or identified in the publicly-available documents filed by EDF with the French financial markets authority (AMF), including those presented in Section 2.2“Risks to which the Group is exposed” of the EDF Universal Registration Document (URD) filed with the AMF on 27 March 2025 (under number D.25-0183), which may be consulted on the AMF website at or the EDF website at
Neither EDF nor any EDF affiliate is bound by a commitment or obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this document to reflect any events or circumstances arising after the date of this presentation.
(1) Based on cumulative EBITDA for H2 2024 and H1 2025.
(2) Net financial debt is not defined in the accounting standards and is not directly visible in the Group's consolidated balance sheet. It comprises total loans and financial liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents and liquid assets. Liquid assets are financial assets consisting of funds or securities with initial maturity of over three months that are readily convertible into cash and are managed according to a liquidity-oriented policy.
(3) Based on scope and exchange rates as at 1 January 2025 and assuming French nuclear output including Flamanville 3, of 350-370 TWh a year in 2025, 2026 and 2027.
(4) Applying constant S&P ratio methodology.
(5) Including system services and the adjustment mechanism.
(6) After deduction of pumped-storage consumption, hydropower output totals in H1 2025 vs. in H1 2024.
(7) Subject to State aid approval by the European Commission.
(8) Enedis is an independent subsidiary of EDF as defined in the French Energy Code.
(9) This segment combines the two segments EDF Renewables and Other international: see note 4 to the consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2025.
(10) This segment comprises Framatome and Arabelle Solutions, but Arabelle Solutions' results are only incorporated from 1 June 2024.
(11) Including Enedis, Électricité de Strasbourg and the French island activities.
(12) Indexed adjustments to the TURPE 6 distribution tariff: +4.81% from 1 November 2024 and +7.7% from 1 February 2025.
(13) The EDF Renewables brand was renamed EDF power solutions on 17 June 2025.
(14) H1 2025 EBITDA for Arabelle Solutions is in scope effect
