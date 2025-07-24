Voltalia wins two new construction contracts in Ireland

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has been chosen by ESB, a semi-state-owned utility company, to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for two new solar power plants

ESB has reaffirmed its trust in Voltalia by awarding two new turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for solar power plants, totaling 92.9 megawatts. The contracts cover the construction of the 43.7-megawatt Carriglong solar power plant and the Clashwilliam solar power plant. These projects mark the fourth collaboration between Voltalia and ESB since 2023.

Over the past few years, Voltalia has become a key partner for ESB. Its track record with this major player in Ireland's renewable energy landscape includes the 108-megawatt Timahoe North solar park for the ESB-Bord na Móna joint venture and the 75-megawatt Middleton House project.

Since the summer of 2024, Voltalia is awarded the construction or more than 600 megawatts in Ireland, in addition to the 365 megawatts already commissioned in the country since 2022.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with ESB for these two projects. These new Services contracts further consolidate our expanding presence in Ireland,” says Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.



Next on the agenda: Half-Year Results 2025 and SPRING transformation plan presentation , on September 4, 2025 (before trading) followed by a 10am (CET) in-person event with live webcast