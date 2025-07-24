The Moving Genie Celebrates 12 Years Of Professional Move Management And Home Organizing Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto-based all-female company celebrates over a decade of compassionate, stress-free transitions

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Moving Genie, a Toronto-based professional home organizing company is proud to celebrate 12 years of helping people move through life's biggest transitions.

Since 2013, this all-female company has supported over 500 families across Toronto and the GTA with downsizing, estate clearing, packing, unpacking, and household organization. Known as“the Genies,” the team is recognized for their professional, compassionate and high quality services helping clients feel seen, supported, and at peace during what can often be an emotional experience.

As the team often says:“We're not a moving company, but we make your move run far more smoothly.” That difference is what sets them apart.

Founded by Sage Goldenberg, who has moved more than 30 times in her life, The Moving Genie is built on lived experience and a belief that there's a better way to move.

“We don't just pack boxes, we bring calm, clarity, and compassion to every move,” says Goldenberg.“People trust us because we care about where their things end up, and how they feel along the way.”

Unlike traditional moving companies, The Moving Genie offers sustainable solutions to help clients offset moving costs while keeping usable items out of landfills. Through resale partnerships with MaxSold, the team helps their clients donate items to local families and organizations in need, making every move an opportunity to give back.

Milestones & Growth

Over the years, The Moving Genie has been featured in Broadview Magazine and has established partnerships with Duke Removal Solutions and Furniture Bank to donate unwanted furniture and household items. The team also volunteers with local charity, Fred Victor to support individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand through franchising in North America with a goal of reaching $1M in revenue in 2026. To learn more about The Moving Genie visit or contact Sage Goldenberg at ... .

About The Moving Genie

The Moving Genie is a professional home organizing and move management company based in Toronto. Founded in 2013 by Sage Goldenberg, they partner with clients through major life changes offering expert guidance, hands-on organization, and reliable move management with care and compassion.