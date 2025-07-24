LECTRA: Second Quarter And First Half 2025 Financial Report Available

Paris, July 24, 2025 – Lectra informs its shareholders, in compliance with Article 221-4-IV of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, that the Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2025 is available on the company's website:

It is also available, upon request, at the company's headquarters 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris (email: ... ).

Copy of this document was filed with the AMF.