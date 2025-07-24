Park Aerospace Corp. Announces The Retirement Of Dale E. Blanchfield From The Company's Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTON, Kan., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the retirement of Dale E. Blanchfield from the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Blanchfield served on Park's board since 2004. He also served as the Company's Lead Independent Director since 2012.

Brian E. Shore, Park's Chairman and CEO, said,“I am proud to tell you that Dale is a true friend of mine. I first met Dale in the mid-90s when he was President of The Bureau of Engraving in Minneapolis, an important customer of Park's. I knew right then and there that Dale was my kind of guy. I still clearly remember things he told me at lunch on the day we met. Dale is old school...maybe a dinosaur of sorts in a world where honor and loyalty are uncommon virtues in my opinion. I will be Dale's friend for life, but I will miss him on our board very much. The board won't be the same without Dale. Dale always had my back and Park's back. I doubt Park will ever have another Dale. Congratulations, Dale, on your retirement. All the best to you and your family from your friends at Park. See you soon...”

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as“drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrutTM and AlphaStrutTM product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company's website at .

Contact: Donna D'Amico-Annitto

486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z

Newton, Kansas 67114

(316) 283-6500