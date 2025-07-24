Skylight Music Review: 'Cheerful Energy,' 'Humour' And 'Authenticity' In Canada Will Never Be America

Visit SongsAboutCanada

Skylight Webzine says protest song by CW & the Motormen promotes Canada's independence with“cheerful energy,”“humour” and“authenticity.”

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A protest song – Canada Will Never Be America - by CW & the Motormen has received a glowing review from popular music webzine Skylight . They say:“CW & the Motormen's 'Canada Will Never Be America' is a sharp, humorous protest song with a cosy, country rock color. At under 2 minutes and 25 seconds, the song shows how a message may be powerful even if it is short. The song's fast violin lines and playful, even festive orchestration make it both groovy and interesting. While providing a unique Canadian emphasis with humor, the production paradoxically recalls classic Americana sounds while pushing into nostalgia. The song's political satire is efficiently contrasted with the cheerful energy of the orchestration, especially the violin, which creates a soft tension between form and content. The song's lyrics balance humor and authenticity, providing cultural observations without ever falling into anger. Despite its harsh criticism, the catchy chorus almost encourages the listener to dance. The song is so powerful because of this duality: it hooks you before releasing its punch.”Skylight is a webzine that has been online since 2000 and specializes in presenting new artists from jazz, classical music, progressive rock, indie rock, alternative rock, Punk, hard rock and metal.“Thank you Skylight for a very insightful review of Canada Will Never Be America,” says songwriter CW.“It is a protest song written with typical Canadian humour and represents how most Canadians feel about being referred to as the 51st state. Canada and America have a longstanding friendship based on mutual respect for our democratic institutions. Sometimes it's useful to remind people of this history.”In addition to Canada, the song also celebrates the culture, history, rights, freedom, and contributions of all democracies including Greenland.Canada Will Never Be America mentions France sending the Statue of Liberty to the U.S. as well as reference to Greece as a founder of democracy representing fundamental values.CW says,“The vast majority of Americans believe in these values, however politicians have a way of interpreting their mandates in curious ways. All democracies deserve respect.”Canada Will Never Be America has been released on Spotify, YouTube, Tidal and other streaming apps. The song is also available at CW & the Motormen's website SongsAboutCanada with other songs celebrating Canada including Canada-Give a Cheer!, Canada Awaits and tunes about Calgary, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Vancouver Island and more.

