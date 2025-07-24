Bintangchip Umumkan Dukungan Pendanaan Institusional Untuk Perluas Ekspansi Global
INDONESIA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Perusahaan teknologi semikonduktor BintangChip kembali mendapatkan dukungan pendanaan berskala besar dari sejumlah institusi keuangan global. Dukungan ini menandai langkah penting perusahaan dalam memperkuat ekspansi dan pengembangan teknologi di tengah pesatnya pertumbuhan industri semikonduktor.
Dalam pernyataan resmi, manajemen BintangChip menyebutkan bahwa dana tersebut akan digunakan untuk memperluas kapasitas produksi, mempercepat pengembangan riset dan teknologi, serta meningkatkan kehadiran perusahaan di pasar global. Pendanaan ini juga diyakini mencerminkan kepercayaan tinggi dari investor terhadap prospek jangka panjang BintangChip.
“Dukungan dari mitra institusional menunjukkan bahwa strategi dan arah pertumbuhan kami mendapatkan respons positif dari komunitas global,” ujar salah satu perwakilan perusahaan.“Kami akan terus berinovasi dan memperkuat peran kami dalam rantai pasok industri semikonduktor dunia.”
BintangChip yang baru saja menandai satu tahun kehadirannya di pasar Indonesia, telah menunjukkan kemajuan signifikan dalam pengembangan produk dan kemitraan lintas sektor. Perusahaan ini terlibat aktif dalam solusi teknologi untuk industri otomotif, perangkat medis, dan kecerdasan buatan.
Dengan tambahan dukungan ini, BintangChip semakin memantapkan posisinya sebagai salah satu perusahaan yang diperhitungkan dalam peta industri semikonduktor regional dan global.
