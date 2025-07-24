PM Modi, UK Counterpart Starmer Hold 'Chai Pe Charcha' At Chequers

MENAFN - IANS) London, July 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held 'Chai Pe Charcha' with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer at Chequers - the countryside retreat of the British PM. The picture shared by PM Modi on social media platform X showed the two leaders engaged in deep conversation while having tea.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "'Chai Pe Charcha' with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers...brewing stronger India-UK ties!"

PM Modi and Starmer also interacted with business leaders at the same venue, noting that the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has opened up new avenues for trade and investment.

"Interacted with business leaders at Chequers. The signing of the India-UK CETA has opened up new avenues for trade and investment. It marks a pivotal step in strengthening our economic partnership," PM Modi posted on X.

India and the UK signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) on Thursday. The agreement was signed by Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal and UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds in the presence of the two Prime Ministers.

On Thursday, PM Modi and his British counterpart signed the much-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will boost annual bilateral trade by about USD 34 billion. As part of the landmark FTA, India will cut tariffs on 90 per cent of the UK products, while the UK will reduce duties on 99 per cent of Indian exports, significantly cutting tariff lines and regulatory processes across sectors.

The two leaders also witnessed an exhibition that featured flagship products and innovations from India and the UK. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I saw an exhibition which gave a glimpse of the strong economic linkages between India and the UK. With the signing of CETA, these linkages will rise manifold."

PM Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer later interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs with Prime Minister Modi gifting the players a bat signed by Indian cricket team that won the T20 World Cup.

Sharing glimpses of his interaction with the players on X, PM Modi stated, "India and the UK are connected by a shared passion for cricket. At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs. Great to see sport fostering people-to-people ties between our nations. Also gave my young friends a bat signed by the Indian cricket team which won the T20 World Cup."

The two leaders also posed with the Premier League trophy. While sharing the picture on X, PM Modi wrote, "Football is widely admired among India's youth and several football clubs based in the UK are very popular in India."

PM Modi expressed gratitude to Keir Starmer for the warm welcome at Chequers. According to Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi held "fruitful talks" with Starmer after the signing of the India-UK CETA.

"Thankful to PM Keir Starmer for the warm welcome at Chequers. Our discussions reflect a shared commitment to deepen India-UK ties across sectors," PM Modi posted on X.

According to Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi and Starmer endorsed the new "India-UK Vision 2035” that reaffirms their shared commitment to unlocking the full potential of a revitalised partnership. This ambitious and future-focused agreement underscores the resolve of two nations to work together for mutual growth, prosperity and to shape a prosperous, secure, and sustainable world in a time of rapid global change.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister's Office in a post on X wrote, "PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with UK PM @Keir_Starmer following the successful signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)."

"The agreement paves the way for stronger economic cooperation between the two countries, offering enhanced market access for Indian textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, agricultural products, processed foods and more. The leaders also unveiled Vision 2035, aimed at strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on key areas such as defence, education, semiconductors, sustainable development and people-to-people ties," it added.