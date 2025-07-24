BRIJ Medical, Inc. And Red One Medical, LLC Secure ECAT Listing For Brijjit® Via SDVOSB Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire)is a tension‐offloading tissue bridge that supports better patient healing – from incision closure to wound support, and scar therapy. Backed by clinical evidence, Brijjit® delivers aand, while enablingand-without the need for final layer sutures or staples.

"This ECAT position underscores our joint dedication to advancing veteran and servicemember care," said Tim Gleeson , CEO of BRIJ Medical. "Partnering with Red One Medical ensures that Brijjit is not only clinically effective, but also procurement‐ready for federal healthcare providers."

"We're honored to facilitate BRIJ Medical's innovative wound‐healing solution through ECAT," added Jonathan West , EVP Sales at Red One Medical. "This partnership exemplifies how SDVOSBs can efficiently deliver top-tier care technologies to VA and DoD markets."

ECAT Listing Highlights:



Instant access to Brijjit® for VA/DoD procurement via ECAT

SDVOSB-certified procurement for federal buyers Backed by strong clinical data and operational efficiency

BRIJ Medical and Red One Medical invite VA/DoD surgeons, procurement teams, and distribution partners to explore Brijjit® benefits, request demos, or place orders via ECAT.

*Clinical evidence in breast studies

About BRIJ Medical, Inc.

BRIJ Medical is redefining surgical closure and post-surgical healing-one patient at a time. Our flagship innovation, the Brijjit® Force Modulating Tissue Bridge, streamlines closure, reduces wound complications, and improves scar outcomes across surgical specialties. Clinically validated and easily integrated into hospitals, ASCs, and private practices, Brijjit® offloads up to 100% of incisional tension , resulting in a 90% reduction in wound breakdown* and 38% smaller scars at 8 weeks.*

Faster than traditional methods- up to 9x quicker than sutures -and cost-effective, Brijjit® gives surgeons greater control and confidence in their patient healing. For more information, visit BRIJmedical .

*Clinical evidence in breast studies

About Red One Medical, LLC

Red One Medical is a Service‐Disabled Veteran‐Owned Small Business and Disability‐Owned Business Enterprise. As a VA/DoD government contracting specialist, Red One scouts, vets, and delivers advanced medical devices, partnered with manufacturers and distributors to support veteran healthcare innovation redonemedical .

SOURCE BRIJ Medical