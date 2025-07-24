DNA&STONE WINS SILVER AT AD AGE SMALL AGENCY OF THE YEAR AWARDS

The agency received top honors in the Regional Northwest category for its one-of-a-kind work and cultural excellence

SEATTLE, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA&STONE , the full-service agency that doesn't flinch for brands who want to go there, was honored by Ad Age as the Silver winner in the Regional Northwest category at the Small Agency Awards. The award contest honors standout independent agencies with up to 150 employees that are producing both noteworthy creative work and strong business results.

As Judann Pollack, Executive Editor of Ad Age wrote: "The work and talent that comes from these indie agencies never ceases to amaze our judges. Their growth strategies, smart expansion of capabilities and new-business acumen prove that these agencies are adapting and thriving in a world of projects, AI, in-housing and fractional marketing leadership at clients."

Ad Age's editorial team selected the winners based on business momentum, creative prowess, effectiveness of their work and how each agency approaches future growth.

DNA&STONE, which was founded earlier this year after DNA and Little Hands of Stone – two renowned Seattle-based agencies – merged together with the idea that their differences make them stronger. Now, they serve as the creative agency that doesn't flinch; going where the real emotions are to craft work that earns trust by simply telling the truth. And brands are noticing. In just a few short months, DNA&STONE has found great success with clients like BECU, Municipal Credit Union, Purina, Freshworks and Providence Health.

"After merging earlier this year, it means a lot to see the industry recognizing not just our work, but how we work," said Chris Witherspoon, Co-Founder, DNA&STONE. "We're big believers in radical empathy - and we aim to understand people and our clients better than anyone. That's what drives us. We've always let the work speak for itself, but getting this kind of recognition from our peers is incredibly meaningful."

DNA&STONE's unforgettable recent campaigns include "Aging is Life" for Aegis Living, "Frends All Over" for Rover and "SCARY NOT SCARY QUESTION," a suicide prevention effort for Seattle Children's Hospital. Not only is each campaign captivating, but they all had astounding results, allowing for higher web traffic, greater awareness and increased revenue.

While DNA&STONE's work is always on point, they also remain committed to DEI efforts, part of their company ethos. The agency was a founding member and currently serves on the board of BLAC, a 12-week paid internship program for a new generation of Black talent. They also created, founded and currently lead Project Violet, the ad industry's first and only mentorship program for LGBTQ+ talent.

For more information on DNA&STONE and their roster of work, please visit .

About DNA&STONE

DNA&STONE is a full-service agency that doesn't flinch-for brands that want to go there. We combine creative firepower with operational excellence so clients feel grounded enough to take real risks. Because breakthrough work only happens when you feel safe enough to push boundaries. We help you do the scary things safely. Clients include BECU, Amazon, Providence, MCU, and Ziply Fiber. To learn more about us, please visit .

SOURCE DNA&STONE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED