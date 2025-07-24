Covet Expands Clinical Leadership With Launch Of In-House Medical Department

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Medical Department which has been built steadily up since the launch of the company, is composed entirely of practicing veterinarians who bring a wide range of experience, from small animal to equine to international clinical practice. Their primary role is to guide the company's product, content, and user experience through the lens of real-world veterinary care.

"Veterinary medicine is complex, fast-paced, and constantly evolving," said Dr. Mike Mossop, now Head of CoVet's Medical Department. "Having a dedicated team of veterinarians shaping every part of our platform ensures that what we build actually works in the hands of clinicians, not just in theory."

"As we continue to scale CoVet, ensuring that our technology is grounded in clinical reality is essential," said Yannick Bloem, Co-founder and CEO of CoVet. "The creation of our Medical Department reinforces our belief that innovation in veterinary AI must be driven by those who live it every day. This team brings the insights that help us build smarter, more practical solutions that truly serve veterinary professionals."

The Medical Department plays a critical role in ensuring that clinical expertise remains at the heart of everything CoVet builds. As interest in AI grows across veterinary medicine, so do valid concerns around reliability, accuracy, and trust. CoVet recognizes that building dependable AI tools requires more than just technical innovation; it demands continuous oversight from experienced veterinary professionals. By embedding the Medical Department across the organization, CoVet is committed to developing technology that not only performs but earns the confidence of the professionals who rely on it every day.

This structure enables CoVet to deliver tools that are not only technically advanced but also deeply informed by veterinary realities. From template accuracy to workflow design, the Medical Department ensures that CoVet remains a platform built by veterinarians, for veterinarians.

With 100% of its veterinary leadership and clinical strategy team made up of licensed veterinarians, CoVet continues to respond to a critical need in the industry: software that understands and reflects the depth and diversity of modern veterinary care.

Meet CoVets Medical Team:

Dr. Mike Mossop , DVM

Dr. Tara McCarthy , DVM

Dr. Kate Surguine , DVM

Dr. Adele Williams-Xavier , BVSc MRCVS DipECEIM PhD

Dr. Daniel McClair , DVM

Dr. Sarah Smith , DVM

About CoVet

CoVet is an AI-powered clinical co-pilot built by veterinary professionals, for veterinary professionals. Designed to reduce administrative burden and prevent burnout, CoVet automates SOAP notes, transcribes consultations, and streamlines client communication-saving clinics over two hours per veterinarian, per day. Trusted by thousands of users across six continents, CoVet helps veterinary teams reclaim their time and refocus on what matters most: exceptional patient care. Learn more at

SOURCE CoVet