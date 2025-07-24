Fourleaf Federal Credit Union Honors Leaders Who Are Shaping Tomorrow: The 2025 Visionary Award Winners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The awards were presented at the 2025 ReImagine Conference, an annual gathering that celebrates transformation, purpose, and equity in business. Shining a spotlight on the vital role women play in society and in the workplace, each award honoree exemplifies a visionary path - from entrepreneurial grit to community uplift, and from corporate innovation to purpose-driven projects.

"At FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, we believe that leadership is rooted in purpose, impact, and the courage to challenge the status quo - all values we celebrate with our Money Like a Woman campaign," said Linda Armyn, President & CEO, FourLeaf Federal Credit Union. "Presenting the Visionary Awards is our way of honoring women who are not just breaking barriers, but building new paths for others to follow. Each of these honorees is redefining what it means to lead, to innovate, and to build wealth - in every sense of the word - for themselves and their communities."

Meet the 2025 Visionary Award Winners:

Community Visionary Award: Nancy Leghart

Executive Director, St. John's ICARE Foundation

Nancy Leghart is a powerhouse of purpose in the nonprofit and healthcare sectors, with a remarkable track record of elevating community engagement, increasing donor impact, and creating experiences that blend creativity, compassion, and strategic vision.

As Executive Director of the St. John's ICARE Foundation, Nancy has transformed philanthropic outreach for one of the most essential healthcare institutions in the region. Through her leadership, the Foundation has expanded its support for underserved communities, developed sustainable funding strategies, and brought visibility to the hospital's mission in deeply meaningful ways.

With a background in music theory and composition from NYU, Nancy brings an artist's intuition to every project, producing events like the "Sail the Sound for Deafness" yacht regatta and the groundbreaking Rhythm and Reds concert featuring Sting, Deaf hip-hop artist Sean Forbes, and students from the Mill Neck School for the Deaf. Nancy also teaches piano and writes original songs for children with special needs through the Songs of Love Foundation, ensuring her talents touch lives far beyond the boardroom.

Over a career spanning decades, Nancy has become a trusted mentor, creative collaborator, and respected leader who continues to champion the dignity, health, and well-being of all people.

Corporate Visionary Award: Aoifa O'Donnell

President & CEO, National EAP

A fierce advocate for mental health in the workplace, Aoifa O'Donnell has spent her career at the intersection of business and behavioral science. As President and CEO of National EAP, she leads the design and delivery of corporate wellness, employee assistance, and leadership development programs that improve the lives of employees and the health of organizations nationwide.

With a master's degree in social work from Stony Brook University and decades of experience as a licensed business clinician, Aoifa's work is guided by a powerful belief: that a psychologically healthy workforce is the foundation of a high-performing one.

Aoifa is a nationally sought-after speaker and trainer who has addressed audiences across the country on urgent topics like trauma response, workplace violence, racism, bullying, and addiction. Her expertise has become essential to HR leaders navigating today's ever-changing workplace realities - including the growing need for resilience, empathy, and mental health literacy.

Through her leadership on various not-for-profit boards and her deep community involvement, especially in advancing women in leadership and advocating for workplace wellness, Aoifa continues to shape a more compassionate, inclusive, and mentally resilient workforce for the future.

Entrepreneurial Visionary Award: Jennifer DiPietrantonio

Founder & CEO, StinkBalm Odor Blocker

Before she became the "StinkBalm Queen," Jennifer DiPietrantonio was an emergency room nurse facing a problem no one wanted to talk about - the unavoidable odors in healthcare settings that often embarrassed patients and overwhelmed providers. Driven by compassion and innovation, she set out to solve the issue herself. In 2018, she developed StinkBalm, a discreet, lip balm-sized product that blocks unpleasant odors without compromising patient dignity.

Jennifer took her kitchen experiment and turned it into a thriving business, launching online sales, testing formulas, and connecting with frontline healthcare workers across the country. From her first scent, "Original," to playful blends like "Citrus 911" and "Happy Hour," Jennifer's products reflect not only practicality but humanity - a nurse's empathy wrapped in a humorous, problem-solving package.

StinkBalm is now a favorite among nurses, EMTs, and care professionals, and Jennifer has become a role model for healthcare entrepreneurs with heart. Her journey is a testament to nurse-led innovation and the power of turning challenges into change.

Young Professional Visionary Award: Kelli Fisher

Social Media & Marketing Specialist, Spectrum Designs Foundation

Kelli Fisher is rewriting the rules of inclusive storytelling. As the Social Media & Marketing Specialist at Spectrum Designs Foundation, a pioneering custom apparel business that employs individuals on the autism spectrum, Kelli amplifies the voices and talents of a neurodiverse workforce through every post, campaign, and collaboration she creates.

On the spectrum herself, Kelli uses digital platforms to advocate for fair employment, dismantle stigmas, and showcase what real inclusion looks like - not as a tagline, but as a workplace culture where every person matters.

Beyond Spectrum Designs, Kelli is a mentor, disability inclusion advocate, and active community builder, contributing to organizations like Spectrum Strategies and Yes She Can, Inc. Her work proves that representation matters - and that when young professionals like her are given the platform, the message is powerful, purpose-driven, and unstoppable.

Young Professional Visionary Award: Ashley Little, P.M.P.

Senior Project Scientist, H2M architects + engineers

As Senior Project Scientist at H2M architects + engineers, Ashley Little manages environmental health inspections and mold investigations for schools, fire departments, insurers, utilities, and homeowners across the region. But Ashley's impact goes beyond protecting the health for our community.

She is also the Co-Chair of H2M's Women's Leadership Employee Resource Group (ERG), where she helps organize professional development events, champion equity in the workplace, and foster meaningful community engagement. She brings both technical rigor and relational leadership to every role she steps into - proving that women in STEM are reshaping the future not just with data, but with heart.

Ashley holds a PMP certification, leads with quiet strength, and mentors others in navigating the intersection of science and service. She is a true visionary - grounded, impactful, and deeply committed to leaving every environment she touches better than she found it.

About the Visionary Awards

Presented by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, the Visionary Awards celebrate leaders who embody courage, creativity, and compassion in their professional journeys. From nationally known voices to rising stars in the community, each honoree is selected for their demonstrated commitment to progress and people-first leadership.

About ReImagine Conference

The ReImagine Conference is a high-energy one-day event bringing together 200+ bold professionals ready to spark change, reimagine leadership, and shape the future of business. It's a conference where women learn to embrace risk, unlearn the old, and lead with agility and foresight.

About FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union (FourLeaf) is a financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees, and the communities it has served for over 80 years. FourLeaf is the 16th largest credit union in the nation. In addition to giving back to its members in the form of competitive rates and fees, the FourLeaf Cares Program supports local initiatives through charitable giving, financial literacy, and volunteerism.

A Certified Great Place to Work® and a Glass Door Best Place to Work for Small & Midsize companies, FourLeaf is a federally chartered credit union, available to people nationwide who open a $5 membership account. FourLeaf offers a robust digital platform that allows members to bank from anywhere. FourLeaf is part of the Co-op network that gives members access to their accounts at over 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide and 5,000+ shared branches across the U.S. As a financial cooperative, FourLeaf is a best-in class financial institution that offers a wide array of products and services to meet members' needs. For more information on FourLeaf's robust portfolio of banking, borrowing, and investment services, visit fourleaffcu or call 1-800-628-7070.

SOURCE FourLeaf Federal Credit Union