LEO MESSI BACKS GLOBAL SEARCH FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF BALLERS WITH THE MÁS+ BY MESSI 1V1 WORLD CROWN - AND IT's COMING TO AMERICA

This brand new tournament is designed to redefine how the next generation of ballers make their name. From community pitches to the grandest stages, the Más+ by Messi 1v1 World Crown offers an unparalleled opportunity for aspiring athletes to shine - and, critically, to perform under the watchful eye of Leo Messi. The soccer maestro will be personally involved, helping in the selection of competitors and overseeing the final rounds, culminating in the ultimate moment where he will crown the champions.

A Global Quest To Unearth Unrivaled Skills

The journey to anoint the world's top male and female 1v1 players begins on August 2nd in Los Angeles, where the first of four city pre-qualifier events kicks off. Over the following six weeks, the Más+ by Messi 1v1 World Crown will make stops in Toronto, London, and Dublin, with players battling it out in intense, head-to-head showdowns for a coveted spot in September's showpiece final in Miami. Aspiring ballers are encouraged to enter for a chance to be selected for a place in the city pre-qualifier events, with city event winners progressing to the final in Miami. The LA event will take place on 2nd August at LA Galaxy Park.

Alternatively, a select few 'Wildcard' spots can be secured by showcasing skills through video applications, with selected competitors heading straight to the Miami final.

The Essence of 1v1: Rules of Engagement

At its core, the Más+ by Messi 1v1 World Crown champions the raw, unadulterated essence of street soccer. Top Baller, the world's leading 1v1 soccer specialists, will host these electrifying tournaments, ensuring a celebration of community, sportsmanship, and unparalleled talent. Here's how the 1v1 challenge unfolds:



Attacker plays a 1-2 with the defender

Attacker beating the defender to score a goal will get 1 point

Play resets and players switch positions

Defender stopping the attacker from scoring a goal will get 1 point

Attackers get 10 seconds to score a goal at each round First to 3 points advances to the next round

Witness Future Legends In The Making

The search for the next generation of soccer masters kicks off this August:



Los Angeles – August 2nd

Toronto – August 16th

London – August 23rd

Dublin – September 6th Miami (Final) – September 19th

The ultimate male and female 1v1 World Crown champions will not only claim a $5,000 prize, presented by Messi himself in Miami, but will also receive a meticulously crafted replica of the World Crown. This replica is modeled after the original, hand-forged creation by Joe Bazanetti, the renowned jeweler trusted by Messi for his eight Ballon d'Or rings. While the original crown remains a permanent symbol of glory, the replica serves as a distinguished emblem of the champions' achievement.

Speaking about this groundbreaking initiative, Leo Messi shared:

Football is about passion, skill, and the joy of the game. The Más+ by Messi 1v1 World Crown is pure sport and isn't just about finding champions; it's about incredible, undiscovered talent showing the world what they can do.

Football is growing rapidly here in the US, and I'm sure that in the Los Angeles tournament - where it all kicks off - and across the rest of the country, we'll see amazing 1v1 talent emerge. Plus, having the grand final in Miami makes it a special way to close out the tournament. I'm excited to see for myself the quality these new talents bring. Who will claim the crown? I can't wait to find out."

Throughout the series, Más+ by Messi will be on hand to support athletes, providing the hydration needed to help them perform at their absolute peak. Its expertly crafted blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, with natural flavors and no artificial sweeteners or colors, offers unmatched taste and just 10 calories per 16.9oz bottle. This ensures ballers can maintain their focus, stay locked in, and be at their very best for every challenge.

So, time for talk is over. Who will claim the crown?

To find out more about the Más+ by Messi 1v1 World Crown, enter for a chance to play in a city pre-qualifier event, or enter as a Wildcard, visit masbymessi/pages/1v1

About Más+ by Messi

Más+ by Messi is a hydration drink co-founded by global superstar Lionel Messi together with Mark Anthony Group. It has a balanced blend of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, with natural flavors and no artificial sweeteners or colors. Más+ by Messi offers unmatched taste and contains just 10 calories per 16.9oz bottle. Hydrate like a champion with Más+ By Messi. Más+ By Messi is available in four delicious flavors, inspired by Messi's life:

Miami Punch - Hints of pineapple notes with classic fruit punch aroma and taste by the city where Messi and his family live, Messi's current and next chapter.Orange D'or - Smells like fresh squeezed oranges, with a refreshing orange flavor. Inspired by Messi's record 8 wins of the Ballon d'Or Trophy.Limón Lime League - Tastes like fresh lemons and green limes. Flavor name honors the time Messi spent playing in the UEFA Champions League, a cup he won four times.Berry Copa Crush - Notes of blueberries, raspberries, cherries, and açaí berries. The perfect balance of sweet and citrus tastes with a smooth finish. Flavor name inspired by the many incredible trophies, including the World Cup, that Leo has lifted in his career.

About Top Baller

Pioneers of 1v1 soccer - Top Baller creates events that celebrate community, sportsmanship and talent. We're finding Top Ballers around the world and showcasing grassroots talent across our media channels.

Our goal is to bring together young players with a competition that celebrates community, sportsmanship and talent.

All events will be filmed and available to view on our Youtube channel @Top_Baller.

