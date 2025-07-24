Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Michelin: Availability Of The Half-Year Financial Report As Of 30 June 2025


2025-07-24 12:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand, July, 24 2025

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Availability of the half-year financial report as of
30 june 2025

Michelin Group announced today that the 2025 half-year financial report is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The report and the first-half 2025 financial results presentation are available on michelin.com .

