Omniscient And The Jacobs Institute, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Clinical Connectomics

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omniscient (o8t®), the global leader in connectomics, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with The Jacobs Institute, Inc. (JI), a one-of-a-kind non-profit medical device innovation center. This collaboration marks the official launch of the Connectomics Innovation Program, a transformative initiative designed to integrate connectomics into clinical research, patient care, and medical education.

Connectomics – the science of mapping the brain's networks and how they work together to control thinking, movement, emotion, and more – gives doctors a powerful lens through which to view what happens when those connections falter due to injury or disease.

“Connectomics is the future of brain care, and Omniscient is the only company bringing this vision to life at scale,” said Arie Henkin, Chief Clinical Officer at Omniscient.“This partnership allows us to accelerate the clinical translation of brain network data and fundamentally reshape how we diagnose, treat, and understand neurological disease.”

By combining the JI's strategic location - between a busy neurovascular hospital and a university research center - with Omniscient's cutting-edge connectomic analysis platforms, this partnership aims to unlock the full potential of brain network mapping in neurology and neurosurgery.

Advancing Research and Real-World Clinical Impact

The Connectomics Innovation Program will leverage the JI's unique clinical and academic infrastructure to focus initially on three high-impact research areas:



Stroke – using brain network biomarkers to predict outcomes and tailor interventions for patients recovering from stroke or other acute brain injury;



Coma – identifying network signatures that inform prognosis and recovery trajectories for patients with disorders of consciousness;

Neurologic Deficits – understanding how specific brain injuries affect movement, speech, memory, and behavior by looking at disrupted networks.



These research efforts are underpinned by Omniscient's revolutionary AI-powered technology that allows clinicians to visualize and assess brain network function in unprecedented detail, including the first-of-its-kind FDA-cleared connectomic analysis platform, Quicktome®.







Dr. Adnan H. Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of the Jacobs Institute (JI), uses Omniscient's Quicktome® to assess brain networks.

Designed for Real-World Translation

The collaboration will also drive exceptional medical education to help expand the field and train the next generation of brain network specialists. This initiative will ultimately establish the JI as a globally recognized center of excellence in connectomics-driving high-impact research, improving patient outcomes, and contributing to new clinical standards in neuro care.

“This isn't just about research-it's about changing how we care for patients,” said Dr. Adnan Siddiqui, CEO and CMO of The Jacobs Institute, Inc.“With Omniscient, we're building a program that can turn cutting-edge science into better outcomes for real people.”

This collaboration is a key step as Omniscient continues to execute on its mission to improve the lives of billions through connectomics.

About Omniscient

Omniscient (o8t®) is the world leader in using AI to decode the human brain-a field known as connectomics. We are an artificial intelligence innovation hub that creates advanced technologies to conquer the problems and enhance the potential of the human brain for the benefit of all humankind. Our mission is to improve the lives of billions through connectomics. Today, Omniscient's connectomics AI platform, Quicktome®, provides critical insights informing prognosis and planning across neurologic conditions, from cranial surgery and neuro-oncology to stroke and beyond. Tomorrow, Omniscient is poised to revolutionize brain health and help conquer conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and depression through truly personalized brain medicine. To learn more, visit o8t.com.

About the Jacobs Institute, Inc.

The Jacobs Institute, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to accelerate the development of next generation technologies in vascular and neurologic medicine through collisions of physicians, engineers, entrepreneurs, and industry. The JI's vision is to improve the treatment of vascular disease in Western New York and the world, while fostering local economic development. The JI fosters medical collaboration and innovation through partnerships with the University at Buffalo (UB), Kaleida Health, and industry, to be a fitting tribute to the work and memory of Lawrence D. Jacobs, M.D.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

