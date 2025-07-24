Simply Dental Management Dives Into Artificial Intelligence In The Dental Industry

HOPKINTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the surge of artificial intelligence (AI) transforming industries worldwide, Simply Dental Management (SDM) is embracing this technology across its 37 dental practices to enhance operational efficiency and elevate the patient experience-turning innovation into meaningful care.

This initiative aligns with a broader trend of implementing advanced technologies, like AI, within the dental industry to foster growth, improve accuracy, and support the ongoing education of dental professionals.

Over a year ago, SDM leadership began introducing Overjet Dental AI in several of its practices across New England. Overjet is a dental AI platform designed to prioritize patient care. It performs a range of functions, including precise detection of oral diseases, personalized patient education, and automation and accurate review of insurance claims. These capabilities position Overjet as a vital tool for dentists, Dental Support Organizations (DSOs), and patients alike.

Dentists using the platform have reported a 25% increase in care acceptance. Overjet is the only FDA-cleared technology that can detect, outline, and quantify oral pathologies-down to a fraction of a millimeter-using its IRIS Smart Imaging system combined with AI. Additionally, Overjet automates administrative processes, allowing staff to focus more on direct patient care.

Dr. Sam Alkhoury, founder of SDM and accomplished dental expert, emphasized the importance of integrating AI within the organization:

“We want to build a strong team first, before anything else. That means understanding what our people need and responding with action.”

By reducing the time staff spend on administrative duties, Overjet enables SDM teams to focus on patients. The staff at SDM have grown to enjoy having this tool at their disposal as it gives them more time to spend on their patients. The technology also aids in earlier and more accurate detection of oral health conditions.

DSOs across the country are adopting Overjet AI to enhance both clinical performance and patient satisfaction. On average, practices utilizing Overjet have seen an 18x return on investment-highlighting the platform's value across multiple areas of dental operations.

“Dentistry needs to invest more-and faster-in AI technologies. Medicine is way ahead of us!” adds Dr. Alkhoury.

As SDM continues its growth throughout New England and beyond, technologies like Overjet Dental AI will remain a core part of its strategic approach-one grounded in innovation and patient-first care, and focused on evolving alongside its team.

About Simply Dental Management

Simply Dental Management is a leading Dental Support Organization (DSO) providing administrative and business support services to dental practices across the Northeast. Headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, SDM empowers providers through operational excellence, clinical mentorship, and a culture built on transparency and respect.

Lexie Becker

Fifth & Cor

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.