Tickets On Sale For The H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) central-market-pla.jpeg" width="240" height="300" alt="2025 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival Tickets on Sale" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

2025 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival Tickets on Sale

central-market-pla.jpeg" width="127" height="300" alt="This is the 2025 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival Rack Card front that shows the Texas outline and a hot air balloon" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

2025 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival Rack Card Front

central-market-pla.jpeg" width="127" height="300" alt="This is the 2025 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival Rack Card Back Side with the outline of the State of Texas and a hot air balloon floating and the dates and times of the festival" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

2025 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival Rack Card Back Side

Rise & Shine on Sept 18-21 at the 2025 hot air balloon festival at Oak Point Park featuring the Portillo's Beef Bus®, Car Show, Fireworks, Sky Divers and more.

- Jo Via, Executive Director, Plano Balloon Festival, Inc, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tickets are officially on sale for the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival that is themed to“Rise & Shine” on September 18-21. The four-day weekend has exciting new attractions featuring Portillo's 32-foot long Beef Busand a Classic Car Show including Oldsmobile, Chevy, Buick, Pontiac and Cadillac. Thomas J. Henry Law, the largest personal injury law firm in Texas, is sponsoring the Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Families can explore the Whataburger Kids Korner Free Art Tent located in the Central Market Kids Fun Zone full of inflatables, slides and rides. Watch the RE/MAX sky divers land on the field, take a tethered ride in a hot air balloon, or climb in the front seat of the ultimate driving machine courtesy of BMW of Plano.Admission and parking fees are as follows:.$10 General Admission.$5 Kids Ages 3-12.$5 Seniors 65 and Over.FREE for Kids 36” and Under.FREE for Military and First Responders (with valid ID).$10 Off-site Parking and $15 Prime Parking.$20 All Day Kids Fun Zone Ride Wristband.$50 VIP Plano Symphony Orchestra ConcertFestival Dates & HoursSeptember 18 – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 19 – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 20 – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.September 21 – 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.SCHEDULE OF EVENTSThursday, September 18, 20255:00 pm Gates and Parking Lots Open6:00 pm RE/MAX Sky Divers7:30 pm Balloon Glow (weather permitting) presented by H-E-B | Central Market (weather permitting)7:30 pm Plano Symphony Orchestra's Big Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage8:45 pm Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show10:00pm Festival ClosesFriday, September 19, 20254:00 pm Gates and Parking Lots Open4:30 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage presented by Portillo's Beef Bus6:00 pm RE/MAX Sky Divers6:30 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage presented by Portillo's Beef Bus7:30 pm Balloon Glow presented by H-E-B | Central Market (weather permitting)8:15 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage presented by Portillo's Beef Bus9:00 pm Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show9:15 pm Midtown 10 Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage presented by Portillo's Beef Bus10:00pm Festival ClosesSaturday, September 20, 20256:00 am Gates and Parking Lots Open7:00 am Balloon Launch (weather permitting)8:00 am Plano Community Band in Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage9:00 am Classic Car Club Show including Oldsmobile, Chevy, Buick, Pontiac and Cadillac9:30 am Children's Chorus of Collin County in Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage5:00 pm ICE House Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor Heart Hospital6:00 pm RE/MAX Sky Divers6:30 pm ICE House Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor Heart Health Hospital7:30 pm Balloon Glow presented by H-E-B | Central Market (weather permitting)8:15 pm ICE House Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor Heart Hospital9:00 pm Spectacular Pyrotex Fireworks Show presented by Thomas J Henry Law Firm9:15 pm ICE House Band Concert on the FOX4 Main Stage presented by Baylor Heart Health10:00pm Festival ClosesSunday, September 21, 20256:00 am Gates & Parking Lots Open7:00 am Balloon Launch (weather permitting)11:00am Festival ClosesThe hot air balloon launches, displays, glows and tethered rides may be restricted due to adverse weather conditions or wind speeds that exceed safety levels. Hot air balloons are only in the park during scheduled balloon displays and are not present in the park between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.Tickets for the 2025 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival may be purchased in advance at and cashless ticketing also available at the gate, September 18-21. Follow on Facebook and Instagram .The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. takes place in an outdoor, uncovered venue and has a no refund policy. In the unlikely event the Festival is suspended or cancelled due to inclement weather, city, state, national, or local public health concerns/restrictions, force majeure or other causes beyond Festival control there will be no refunds or a rescheduled date. When severe weather conditions exist in close proximity to the Festival grounds, we may choose to delay the event for an hour or more, before deciding to cancel or proceed. The onsite attendee's safety is our primary concern. If weather conditions dictate, we may have to cancel a specific day's activities. If the weather conditions improve, we will evaluate the forecast and re-open the Festival.About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.

Cece Henley

The League Lady

+1 214-695-8192

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.