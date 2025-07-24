Nominations Open For Rismedia's 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers

NORWALK, Conn., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia is proudly accepting nominations for the 2026 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers!

Each year, RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers program honors those who are shaping the future of real estate, through innovation, leadership, service and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in their communities and the industry at large. From rising stars to long-established leaders, we're looking for standout individuals who are leaving a lasting mark on the business.

Nominate a Newsmaker

The deadline to nominate a 2026 Real Estate Newsmaker is Sept. 5, 2025.

The 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers will be chosen based on their outstanding accomplishment(s) in 2025. Categories include:

Achievers

The Success Stories

Those who have rocketed their business, company or brand to new heights, marked by significant growth and impressive accomplishments.

Crusaders

The Champions of a Better Way

Those with a passion for a cause greater than themselves, helping their communities and advocating for a better future for real estate professionals and their consumers.

Futurists

The Forward Thinkers

Those who always look ahead in order to move the industry forward, advocating for better standards and practices to build a better future.

Influencers

The Thought Leaders

Those not afraid to take a stand, inspiring others by sharing new perspectives, expert insights and visionary guidance for the betterment of all.

Luminaries

The Industry Icons

Those larger-than-life real estate role models who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of their companies, consumers and the real estate industry at large.

Trailblazers

The Agents of Change

Those who are evolving the real estate business with innovative new technologies and programs designed to better serve agents and their consumers.

Hall of Fame

Each year, RISMedia inducts and celebrates a select group of industry icons for their long-standing and/or exemplary service into the Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a Real Estate Newsmaker?

More than 300 Real Estate Newsmakers will be announced on RISMedia in early 2026 and featured in the February '26 issue of Real Estate magazin . We will also induct our Newsmakers Hall of Fame at our Annual Awards Gala during RISMedia's CEO & Leadership Exchange in 2026.

About RISMedia

RISMedia, founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston is the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information, strategies and trends, and premier educational and networking events.

Contact: Paige Brown, [email protected]

