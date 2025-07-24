Atwork Group Reports A Strong First Half Of 2025
Staffing Franchise Expands with New Locations and Earns Top Industry Honors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork®, an award-winning leader in the staffing industry, is proud to announce significant growth and recognition in the first half of 2025. Amid a cautiously optimistic outlook for the staffing industry , AtWork continues to outpace expectations with new office openings, strong franchise development, and multiple national awards.
"Despite the headwinds facing the staffing industry, the first two quarters of 2025 have proven to be a period of strength for AtWork," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork. "Our ability to adapt to evolving workforce needs while maintaining our commitment to client and candidate satisfaction continues to set us apart."
New Locations
AtWork continues to grow its national footprint in 2025. Arkansas became the latest state to join AtWork's growing list of markets, further expanding the brand's national presence. AtWork opened eight new offices across the country so far in 2025:
-
Virginia: Richmond South
Georgia: Cartersville
Georgia: West Gwinnett
South Carolina: Greenville
Washington: Seattle Southwest
Arkansas: Bentonville
Texas: Austin Northeast
Indiana: Indianapolis NW
Awards & Recognition
AtWork earned several prestigious industry honors in 2025, including:
-
Forbes' List of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms (2025) – Recognized among the top 200 U.S. firms in the temporary staffing category.
Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2025 Largest Staffing Firms in the US -Recognizing AtWork's impact and scale in the staffing industry.
ClearlyRated Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards (2025) – Awarded to fewer than 1% of staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada.
Franchise Business Review's 2025 Top Franchises Satisfaction Award – Based on independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction.
FranServe Fran-tastic brand- Honored for exceptional commitment in helping individuals realize their dream of owning a business by providing strong franchise opportunities.
A stand-out franchisee, Josephine Suryono, who owns and operates AtWork locations in Sacramento and Roseville, California, has received several accolades for her success this year. Josephine was named the International Franchise Association's Franchisee of the Year as well as a 2025 Franchise Rockstar by Franchise Business Review in the Women's category. Her Roseville office led the AtWork system in revenue and gross profit in 2024 and continues to set a high standard in 2025.
Additional Achievements
In the first half of 2025, AtWork's leadership remained actively involved in national workforce conversations:
-
COO Jason Leverant published a practical employment AI Guide designed to help job seekers navigate the evolving job market with new technology.
Leverant's expertise has been featured in Newsweek , Yahoo! News, The Washington Examiner and other major outlets, covering topics such as Gen Z's fear of layoffs, the transition of federal workers into private sector roles, and the shifting landscape for white-collar employment.
With over 30 years in business, AtWork remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs, connecting businesses with high-quality talent, and delivering exceptional staffing solutions nationwide.
To learn more about AtWork's franchise opportunities, visit .
About AtWork
Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with nearly 100 locations. For more than 30 years, leading companies from across the nation have trusted AtWork to recruit the best talent. Recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest and Best Staffing Firms to work for in the U.S. and as an Entrepreneur Verified Franchise, AtWork can staff an entire production facility or provide temporary support that keeps businesses thriving. AtWork's dedication and unparalleled service earned them a spot on Forbes America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms and ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® award for client and talent satisfaction. Additionally, the franchise's growth and support for its franchisees have secured them a place on Franchise Business Review's (FBR) Top 200 Franchise ranking for seven years in a row and is in the FBR Hall of Fame for 10+ years of stellar performance. AtWork is also ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 400, and Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. To learn more about AtWork's services, visit .
Media Contact:
Lu Dumas
919.459.8168
[email protected]
