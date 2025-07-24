North Island Credit Union Provides Back-To-School Backpacks & Supplies To The Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater San Diego

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're proud to continue our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego for the fifth year through our annual backpack drive," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Thanks to the generosity of our members, employees and community, we're helping local students start the school year with the tools they need to succeed. Supporting education and investing in our youth is one of the most meaningful ways we can give back, and we're honored to work alongside the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make a positive impact."

Backpacks were donated by North Island Credit Union, its employees and members in a July branch drive, with school supplies provided by the credit union. The backpacks will be distributed to elementary through high school-aged students participating in Club programs across San Diego County prior to the start of the fall school year.

"We are grateful to North Island Credit Union for their ongoing support of our Back 2 School Drive. With rising costs, allocating money for a new backpack and school supplies can be a challenge. But these things are really important to kids. These donations help our members walk into school prepared and excited for the year ahead," stated Michelle Malin, COO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 at 23 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego's future leaders – today's youth. Through its Back 2 School Drive, its members receive all the basic necessities to start the school year off right.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 and 2025, the credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that CHANGES LIVES through quality programs and guidance in a safe, affordable, and fun environment. We serve kids ages 5-18 with programs focused on ACADEMIC SUCCESS, CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT, and HEALTHY LIFESTYLES at 23 community-based sites countywide. We cover a service area of over 2,000 square miles from National City to Borrego Springs. To find an open Club that serves your community or donate, please visit SDYouth or call 858.866.0591.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union