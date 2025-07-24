Fortis Capital Advisors Named #2 Fastest-Growing RIA And A Top Firm For 2025 By Financial Advisor Magazine

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Advisor Magazine has named Fortis Capital Advisors the #2 Fastest-Growing Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) in the U.S. and one of America's Top RIAs for 2025. This national recognition reflects Fortis' commitment to empowering independent advisors and delivering exceptional outcomes for clients through a modern, client-first planning experience.

"This honor is a reflection of the advisors who believed in our mission from day one," said Roman Moldavsky, CEO of Fortis Capital Advisors. "We set out to build something different-a home for growth-minded advisors who want the freedom to thrive while putting clients first. I couldn't be prouder of what we're building."

Growth That Benefits Advisors and Clients Alike

Since becoming fully operational in 2021, Fortis has surpassed $1 billion in AUM in just four years. This milestone was achieved by deepening client relationships, growing organically, and forming strategic partnerships aligned with Fortis' values.

For advisors, Fortis offers a platform built to scale without compromising independence. For clients, it means access to a collaborative, experienced team that's focused on long-term financial well-being.

What Makes Fortis Different



Client-First, Collaborative Culture

Clients benefit from a team-based approach supported by estate and tax expertise and over 100 years of combined leadership experience-ensuring personalized, thoughtful planning.



High-Touch, High-Tech Delivery

Fortis combines boutique-style service with institutional-grade technology, enabling advisors to deliver scalable, customized solutions at every stage of a client's journey.

Strategic Growth with Purpose

Led by Emilio Rivera, the firm's M&A strategy focuses on intentional partnerships that add value to advisors and enhance the client experience-not transactional roll-ups.

"This recognition underscores the momentum we're building-not just in numbers, but in the caliber of advisors and clients who are choosing Fortis," said Rob Hagg, Chief Growth Officer. "We're attracting professionals who are serious about growth and delivering excellence-and we're giving them the platform to do just that."

About Fortis Capital Advisors

Fortis Capital Advisors offers financial advisors a comprehensive platform with the tools and resources needed to grow their practices. Backed by over 100 years of combined experience, their team provides tailored asset management solutions to help clients achieve their goals.

Investment advice is offered through Fortis Capital Advisors, LLC, 7301 Mission Road, Suite 326, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208, an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Insurance Products are offered through Fortis Brokerage Services, Inc. Additional information is available at .

Media Contact:

Alyson Cohen

Associate Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortis Capital Advisors

