Inventhelp Inventor Develops Collapsible Camper Shell Or Cap (HLW-3026)
PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide pickup owners with an effective alternative to continually removing and replacing heavy one-piece caps," said an inventor, from Citrus Heights, Calif., "so I invented the ROLL BAR CAMPER. My protective shell design can be moved to the desired state in a smooth and controlled manner over the rear bed space."
The patent-pending invention provides a collapsible pickup truck camper with an integrated roll bar. In doing so, it can be easily adapted for the owner's ever-changing hauling requirements. As a result, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also offers weather and theft protection. The invention features a versatile and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of pickup trucks.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-HLW-3026, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment