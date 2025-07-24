Inventhelp Inventor Develops Collapsible Camper Shell Or Cap (HLW-3026)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide pickup owners with an effective alternative to continually removing and replacing heavy one-piece caps," said an inventor, from Citrus Heights, Calif., "so I invented the ROLL BAR CAMPER. My protective shell design can be moved to the desired state in a smooth and controlled manner over the rear bed space."

The patent-pending invention provides a collapsible pickup truck camper with an integrated roll bar. In doing so, it can be easily adapted for the owner's ever-changing hauling requirements. As a result, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also offers weather and theft protection. The invention features a versatile and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of pickup trucks.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-HLW-3026, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED